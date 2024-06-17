Why Pippa Middleton's Lavish Wedding Left Royal Watchers Unimpressed

Being related to royalty has its perks. If not for her sister's choice of husband, Pippa Middleton might have enjoyed a relatively quiet life, and her wedding would have received only a short paragraph or two in the papers. But once Kate Middleton tied the knot with Prince William and became Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (before being promoted to Princess of Wales), Pippa got a status boost too. On May 20, 2017 — a little over six years after the Wales' nuptials — Pippa exchanged vows with James Matthews, a race car driver turned hedge fund manager. The event was never going to be a simple affair; British society folk don't do Vegas quickie marriages with Elvis impersonators. But now that Pippa was the sister-in-law of the future king, her wedding was considerably more lavish than she might have otherwise expected.

Advertisement

The day couldn't have been more perfect, from the charming stone church to Pippa's custom-made lace Giles Deacon dress. The "aww" factor, meanwhile, was ably provided by the adorable junior attendants, including her niece and nephew, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Kate wasn't a member of the wedding party — she reportedly didn't want to steal the attention from her sister — but the princess was very much present as she helped corral the kids and arrange Pippa's veil before she entered the sanctuary. The stunning ceremony was followed by a reception at the Middleton family estate, featuring cherry blossom trees and roses as table centerpieces. And yet the fairytale ambiance left many royal fans surprisingly cold.

Advertisement