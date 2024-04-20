Kimberly Guilfoyle's Attempt At Coquette Trend For Son's Prom Is A Total Disaster

Though their wedding date has yet to be announced, Kimberly Guilfoyle and her fiancé Donald Trump Jr. are still very much a devoted couple. There are even fans who'd like to see them become president and first lady someday. If that happens, Guilfoyle might want to take some fashion tips from her future mother-in-law, Melania Trump, before moving into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. In fact, she'd be wise to pick up some pointers now and refine her personal style to avoid future embarrassment.

In recent weeks, the former Fox News contributor has appeared in public wearing ensembles that go beyond inappropriate and into "ridiculous" territory. Guilfoyle butchered the 2024 rosette trend by wearing a low-cut minidress with oversized blooms, plus a large rosette choker, to an April 11, 2024, photo shoot with Donald Trump. Not only did it clash with Trump's conservative business suit, it also made for awkward optics in light of the hush money trial involving his alleged fling with adult actress Stormy Daniels. Just a week later, Guilfoyle made another big fashion misstep when she posed with her son, Ronan Villency, before his high school prom. The 17-year-old is her only child; his father is Guilfoyle's ex-husband Eric Villency.

"Seeing Ronan all dressed up and ready for prom brings back a flood of memories – from his first steps to this momentous occasion," Guilfoyle began in her heartfelt Instagram message. But followers were more focused on her outfit: a bow-enhanced dress that fell way short of the cute coquette aesthetic she hoped to convey.