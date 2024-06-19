Dancing With The Stars Partners Who Dated After The Show

"Dancing with the Stars" has earned itself a bit of a reputation over the years for having its dancers and celebrity partners get a little closer than just performing a sexy samba. Heck, with hours locked behind closed doors, plenty of close contact, and some super steamy dance moves thrown in, it's only natural for there to be a spark of attraction every now and then.

Advertisement

In fact, long-time professional "DWTS" dancer Cheryl Burke has warned celebrities going on the show to only sashay into the ballroom if they're flying solo. "Be single if you do 'Dancing with the Stars.' That's all I'm saying," she admitted on her "Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans" podcast in May. "It's so intimate, and you're stuck with this person ... you get close in so many ways. These celebrities are so vulnerable because in order to succeed, you have to strip it all down ... I bet you most of these married celebrities have never even done that with their wives," she said.

It turns out there are quite a few famous faces and their professional "DWTS" dancer partners who have sparked up a romance after dancing together on the show. Just, some relationships have been more successful than others.

Advertisement