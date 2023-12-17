The Best Real-Life Romances To Come From The Dancing With The Stars Ballroom

The American version of "Dancing With the Stars" has been on television since 2005. The show's premise is that professional dancers are partnered up with a celebrity. Each week, the dancer and their star perform ballroom dances of various styles. Week by week, teams are eliminated until the finale — when one team is given the first-place prize, the Mirrorball trophy (which has been dubbed the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy after the late "DWTS" judge).

In December 2023, "Dancing With the Stars" Season 32 came to a close. Actor Xochitl Gomez and her professional dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy were the champions. One behind-the-scenes storyline that caught lots of peoples' attention in Season 32 was the rumored romance between "DWTS" professional Rylee Arnold and Harry Jowsey.

Although there was nothing but speculation to those rumors, there have been many couples that found real love in the ballroom — sometimes between two professional dancers, other times between a professional and the star they were partnered with. Some of the couples are still going strong, even without the magic of dance to keep them together.