Stars From TLC's Unexpected That Wound Up Behind Bars

Hot on the heels of the popularity of MTV's "Teen Mom," another reality show about teenagers giving birth hit the airwaves in November 2017. "Unexpected" premiered on TLC with the intent of showing young women during their pregnancies, birth, and bringing baby home. Alongside the pregnant high-schoolers, their equally young partners were featured on the show, detailing the couples' relationships and their upcoming titles of mom and dad.

Advertisement

The series has a solid fan base and good ratings. While "Unexpected" tells a lot of different truths about its subjects' experiences, impending parenthood is the central focus of the episodes, and there's also a lot of drama — especially when normal teenage hormones are combined with an unexpected pregnancy.

But the babies haven't been the only unexpected turns in the lives of some of the daddies on the series. It turns out several of them have been unexpectedly caught by law enforcement officials, as at least five of the males featured on TLC's "Unexpected" have been sentenced to time behind bars. While they're far from the only TLC stars who've been arrested, "Unexpected's" Max Schenzel, Jason Korpi, Anthony Vanelli, Shayden Massey, and Matthew Blevins have found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Advertisement