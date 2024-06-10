Megyn Kelly's Transformation Has Everyone Asking The Same Question

Megyn Kelly has talked about Ozempic a number of times on "The Megyn Kelly Show," but she hasn't acknowledged whether or not she uses it. In December 2023, Kelly discussed Oprah's big reveal that she was using Ozempic and how obvious it had seemed to Kelly that Oprah was using the drug. In another show, Kelly spoke with a doctor who said that people who were taking weight-loss drugs might be getting thinner, but they aren't getting healthier. Kelly also brought up Ozempic during a segment on pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses in May 2024. "Only the unattractive people or dumb are the ones who are doing this kind of protesting. You should send some cover up and some Ozempic," she said on her show.

Those moments seem to be much more derogatory than how Kelly has talked about weight and body shaming in the past. In 2018, she had a segment on the Today show where she revealed that she asked her stepfather to shame her appearance as a motivational weight-loss tactic during law school. Kelly went on to discuss how she no longer condoned that perspective, and that many people in her family had struggled with being overweight. She also disclosed how she'd been bullied as a middle schooler because of her weight, and that she had problems with disordered eating because of it.

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).

