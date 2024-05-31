Celebs Who Spoke Out About Using Weight-Loss Drugs

The following article contains references to disordered eating.

There's a new clique of stars in Tinseltown that many of its biggest players are bowing down to. They go by the names Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro. These drugs have become all the rage across celebrity strata, with some of the world's most prominent public figures — from Elon Musk to Billie Jean King — publicizing their use for weight loss. The bone of contention, which has sparked widespread debate in public and led to this cluster of medical aids to be dubbed controversial, lies in the fact that a majority of these drugs have actually been approved for treating diabetes.

Wegovy is the only semaglutide-based medication that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has signed off on as an obesity management prescription. Though Ozempic and Mounjaro essentially help control blood sugar levels, they have seen a surge in popularity among people wanting to lose weight, owing to their efficacy in controlling appetites. Notwithstanding warnings from certain medical quarters, these drugs have captured a global market that is expected to reach $100 billion by 2035, according to expert analysis (via Bloomberg). As these treatments enjoy their moment in the spotlight, here's a look at the celebrities who spoke out about using weight-loss drugs.