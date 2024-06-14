Princess Diana Was Obsessed With This Soap Opera, According To Her Hairdresser

The People's Princess had good taste in television. The May 21, 2024 Styling Princess Diana panel at Fotografiska New York (moderated by Erin Hill, the senior royals editor at People) featured the late royal's hairdresser Richard Dalton, who met her a couple of years prior to Diana's wedding to King Charles III (then Prince Charles). For over a decade, Dalton tackled Diana's tresses on a daily basis, reminiscing, "It was every day, sometimes twice a day for tiaras." Dalton also disclosed one of the princess's favorite shows: "She would say, 'Richard, you can't go out tonight because "Dynasty" is on!' I had to watch it in great detail [for her]." The hit soap opera ran from 1981 to 1989, following the fictional, incredibly rich Carrington and Colby families, and was rebooted by The CW in 2017.

The show notably influenced some of Diana's fashion choices too, like when a long pearl necklace rested in the open V-neck back of her dress. "Fashion, jewelry, she used to pretend she was in 'Dynasty,'" Dalton shared. "She [had] gone to see 'Back to the Future,' [so we] tied the pearls in a knot." Another connection between the beloved royal and "Dynasty" is that one of the actors who played Amanda, Catherine Oxenberg, is the daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia and has familial ties to the British royal family too. Oxenberg also played Diana in two movies; "The Royal Romance of Charles and Diana" and "Charles and Diana: Unhappily Ever After" (aka "Charles & Diana: A Palace Divided").

