Michelle Obama's Birthday Post For Sasha Highlights How Different Their Family Is From The Trumps
Just because you're a political figure doesn't mean that you shouldn't be loud and proud about how much you love your kids. Former First Lady Michelle Obama proved exactly that while honoring her beloved daughter, Sasha Obama's, 23rd birthday. Michelle took to Instagram to celebrate in a way only a truly proud mama could. While seeing her pride for Sasha is certainly sweet, it also goes to show the stark contrast between this and what we see from the Trumps. On June 10, Michelle shared an adorable photo of her with the younger of her two daughters. The pair looked ecstatic, hugging on a balcony overlooking the city skyline. Michelle captioned the photo: "Happy birthday, Sasha! You make me so incredibly proud. Hope this year brings you everything you want and more. Love you."
Notably, Michelle wasn't the only high-profile family member to give Sasha a shoutout either. Her father, Barack Obama, also shared a photo on Instagram of a younger Sasha sitting on his lap. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy birthday, Sasha! It's been such a joy to watch you make your own way in the world [...] and you're just getting started!" It was heartwarming to see Sasha, whom the public got to know while she was living in the White House starting at just seven years old, looking so grown up. Beyond that, though, it's also refreshing to watch a former president and first lady post so openly about their child, especially in light of Donald Trump's recent treatment of his youngest kid, Barron Trump.
The Obamas and the Trumps exhibit very different approaches to supporting their children
It's difficult not to compare the Obamas' public statements of love for their daughter to another former president's child who recently celebrated an even bigger milestone birthday. Barron Trump turned 18 in March 2024, but there was radio silence on social media from his famous family. Not only did Barron's father, Donald Trump, and three of his half-siblings (Eric, Ivanka, and Donald Trump Jr.) all neglect to share anything about Barron's big day but they were all reportedly active on social media that day too, posting about other things. While his fourth half-sibling, Tiffany Trump, previously shared birthday shout-outs for her little brother on Instagram in the past, she also neglected to publicly wish him a happy birthday.
Melania Trump made a concerted effort to keep Barron's life as private as possible while her son was growing up in the spotlight. Consequently, Barron's family may simply know that he's a private person, so they kept their birthday wishes private. Yet, in light of recent events, the lack of public acknowledgement is more concerning. Barron's siblings all snubbed his high school graduation in May, and less than a month later, when asked about his youngest son during an appearance on Fox News, Donald had little to say other than calling Barron a "very tall guy," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Seeing the Obama family sharing their love so openly further highlights just how strange the Trump clan's dynamic looks to the outside world.