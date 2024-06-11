Michelle Obama's Birthday Post For Sasha Highlights How Different Their Family Is From The Trumps

Just because you're a political figure doesn't mean that you shouldn't be loud and proud about how much you love your kids. Former First Lady Michelle Obama proved exactly that while honoring her beloved daughter, Sasha Obama's, 23rd birthday. Michelle took to Instagram to celebrate in a way only a truly proud mama could. While seeing her pride for Sasha is certainly sweet, it also goes to show the stark contrast between this and what we see from the Trumps. On June 10, Michelle shared an adorable photo of her with the younger of her two daughters. The pair looked ecstatic, hugging on a balcony overlooking the city skyline. Michelle captioned the photo: "Happy birthday, Sasha! You make me so incredibly proud. Hope this year brings you everything you want and more. Love you."

Notably, Michelle wasn't the only high-profile family member to give Sasha a shoutout either. Her father, Barack Obama, also shared a photo on Instagram of a younger Sasha sitting on his lap. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy birthday, Sasha! It's been such a joy to watch you make your own way in the world [...] and you're just getting started!" It was heartwarming to see Sasha, whom the public got to know while she was living in the White House starting at just seven years old, looking so grown up. Beyond that, though, it's also refreshing to watch a former president and first lady post so openly about their child, especially in light of Donald Trump's recent treatment of his youngest kid, Barron Trump.

