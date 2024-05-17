Trump Siblings Snubbing Barron's Graduation Crystalizes Heartbreaking Family Dynamic

Thanks to the chaos surrounding Donald Trump's plans for his youngest son's graduation day, all eyes were on Barron Trump as he accepted his high school diploma. Unfortunately, one aspect of Barron's graduation from Oxbridge Academy wasn't fitting for an otherwise happy day. It seems that Barron's siblings, Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump, weren't present to watch his milestone moment.

It wasn't easy for Donald to make it to Barron's graduation. Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Juan Merchan allowed him to take the day off from his criminal hush money trial to support his son. Consequently, Donald was front-and-center while Barron accepted his diploma alongside 115 fellow graduates. Donald stood next to his wife, Melania Trump, who also had her father, Viktor Knavs, by her side. The former president and former first lady's attendance together was noteworthy as Melania has avoided dealing with Donald's trial. While the real reason behind Melania's absence from Donald's hush money trial is unknown, many believe that it has to do with the allegations at the root of the case, which suggest that Donald had an affair just after Melania gave birth to Barron.

Having both of his parents at his graduation despite the myriad factors at play likely made Barron feel especially proud of his accomplishment. Yet, it was noteworthy that his four siblings weren't seated alongside them. And this seems to reinforce the notion that Barron isn't particularly close with his brothers and sisters.