Trump Siblings Snubbing Barron's Graduation Crystalizes Heartbreaking Family Dynamic
Thanks to the chaos surrounding Donald Trump's plans for his youngest son's graduation day, all eyes were on Barron Trump as he accepted his high school diploma. Unfortunately, one aspect of Barron's graduation from Oxbridge Academy wasn't fitting for an otherwise happy day. It seems that Barron's siblings, Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump, weren't present to watch his milestone moment.
It wasn't easy for Donald to make it to Barron's graduation. Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Juan Merchan allowed him to take the day off from his criminal hush money trial to support his son. Consequently, Donald was front-and-center while Barron accepted his diploma alongside 115 fellow graduates. Donald stood next to his wife, Melania Trump, who also had her father, Viktor Knavs, by her side. The former president and former first lady's attendance together was noteworthy as Melania has avoided dealing with Donald's trial. While the real reason behind Melania's absence from Donald's hush money trial is unknown, many believe that it has to do with the allegations at the root of the case, which suggest that Donald had an affair just after Melania gave birth to Barron.
Having both of his parents at his graduation despite the myriad factors at play likely made Barron feel especially proud of his accomplishment. Yet, it was noteworthy that his four siblings weren't seated alongside them. And this seems to reinforce the notion that Barron isn't particularly close with his brothers and sisters.
Barron may be closest with Tiffany
Barron Trump's siblings' absence at his graduation seems to confirm sad suspicions about the Trump sibling dynamics. Their apparent lack of closeness may be due, in part, to the large age gap between Barron and his older siblings. He is closest in age to Tiffany Trump, who is twelve years his senior. Tiffany is Donald Trump's only child with his second wife, Marla Maples. His other children, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump are all shared with his first wife, Ivana Trump. Barron is Donald's only child with Melania Trump. Barron has long seemed closest with Tiffany — perhaps because they are both only children, apart from their half-siblings. Over the years, Tiffany has shared birthday shoutouts and photos of Barron to her Instagram account. She was also known to visit him while at Georgetown Law School.
Both Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. have shown a small bond with the youngest Trump child over the years. Donald Jr. and Barron gave each other a fist bump at the 2016 Republican National Convention, and Ivanka shared a sweet video of Barron playing peek-a-boo with her baby, Theodore James Kushner to X, formerly known as Twitter in 2017. Barron was largely out of the spotlight growing up, so it's possible that the public hasn't seen a close relationship between him and his older siblings simply because he is private. Regardless, the fact that they all missed his graduation seems to send an unfortunate message.