Joe Biden's Comments On Hunter's Guilty Verdict Have Everyone Talking About Donald Trump

A Delaware jury has found Hunter Biden guilty of three federal felony charges for owning a firearm while being an active drug user in 2018. Hunter has previously shared heartbreaking details about his addiction and has not shied away from his troubled past. President Joe Biden released a statement in the wake of the verdict on June 11, 2024. "I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today," Biden said, via ABC News. "So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery."

Joe's continued love and support for his son stood out to a lot of people on social media in contrast to how they felt Donald Trump might act in a similar position. "I wonder if Donald Trump would be saying the same things to his sons?? I mean he did threaten to cut off Don Jr and take him out of his Will if he joined the military," one person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Donald's niece, Mary Trump, made the claim that the former president had once used the tactic on his son.

"Can you imagine if trump had to write a similar statement about Don Jr ??? It would be MeMeMeMeMe, and he'd forget his son's name," wrote another user. While one person summed up the response that many seemed to have, "This is a class act."

