Joe Biden's Comments On Hunter's Guilty Verdict Have Everyone Talking About Donald Trump
A Delaware jury has found Hunter Biden guilty of three federal felony charges for owning a firearm while being an active drug user in 2018. Hunter has previously shared heartbreaking details about his addiction and has not shied away from his troubled past. President Joe Biden released a statement in the wake of the verdict on June 11, 2024. "I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today," Biden said, via ABC News. "So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery."
Joe's continued love and support for his son stood out to a lot of people on social media in contrast to how they felt Donald Trump might act in a similar position. "I wonder if Donald Trump would be saying the same things to his sons?? I mean he did threaten to cut off Don Jr and take him out of his Will if he joined the military," one person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Donald's niece, Mary Trump, made the claim that the former president had once used the tactic on his son.
"Can you imagine if trump had to write a similar statement about Don Jr ??? It would be MeMeMeMeMe, and he'd forget his son's name," wrote another user. While one person summed up the response that many seemed to have, "This is a class act."
Joe Biden's respect for the legal system is in contrast to Donald Trump's
People noted how Joe Biden's statement about Hunter Biden in the wake of his conviction confirmed the president's regard for the rule of law in contrast to Donald Trump. Joe said, "I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process," per ABC News. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Trump's continued take on his own criminal charges is that they're examples of a rigged system, and that talking point has been repeated several times by many Republicans. "It's especially important to remember that this was Joe Biden's DOJ who charged his only surviving son, resulting in his conviction today. No threats to the prosecution, judge, or the jury. No incitements to violence. No allies of the president denigrating the rule of law. No vows of retribution," one Trump critic wrote of President Biden's statement.
Another posted, "Quite the opposite of the vicious language and threats from Donald Trump and his flunkies in Congress. Watch these same people cheer Hunter Biden's conviction, while demanding that the Convicted Felon Donald J. Trump be treated as if he's above the law. They both should be held accountable. Period."
The jury heard testimony from Hunter's first wife, Kathleen Buhle as well as from two of his ex-girlfriends. He faces up to 25 years in prison, but he is expected to appeal the verdict. President Biden has said that he wouldn't pardon his son if he was found guilty.