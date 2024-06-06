​​Kathleen Buhle's Testimony Paints Heartbreaking Picture Of Her Life With Hunter Biden

Trigger warning: The following article contains references to drug use and addiction.



Hunter Biden faces three charges in his June 2024 gun trial, all of which have to do with paperwork for and possession of a firearm while using drugs. Biden has pleaded not guilty. While most of the trial is focused on Biden's firearm and alleged crack cocaine habit, another heartbreaking element of the case is slowly coming to light: his crumbling marriage to his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle.

Buhle took the stand on June 5, sharing harrowing details of her time with Biden, with whom she shares three children. The couple was married from 1993 to 2017, and according to Buhle's testimony, she first discovered her husband had a drug problem in the summer of 2015. She described finding drug paraphernalia in an outdoor ashtray at their Washington, D.C., residence on July 3, 2015. "He said it was a crack pipe. He acknowledged smoking crack" (via the New York Post).

This was not be the first time Buhle had to address her husband's addiction directly. Over the course of her 25-minute testimony, the writer and mother of three described a daily life plagued with secrets, coverups, and preventative measures she felt compelled to take to keep her husband's health concerns from their family.

