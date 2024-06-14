Tragic Details About Carrie Underwood's Life

Carrie Underwood isn't the first Hollywood star to struggle with her body image and won't be the last. Fame comes with plenty of demons, and when Underwood first found fame after winning "American Idol," she became insecure with her body. "I knew that I weighed more than I had ever weighed before," Underwood told People. In an effort to become more comfortable with how she looked, Underwood fell into some bad habits. "As soon as you start making little tweaks, people immediately go, 'You look so great!' Then you start wondering, 'How bad did I look before?' Then it's like, 'Well, I guess I should keep on going.' Then you start eating less," she said, adding that she also took weight-loss drugs. "It wasn't the best way. If I could go back and talk to myself, I'd be like, 'Here's how you do it the right way.'"

Underwood eventually curbed her unhealthy efforts to get in shape, and now she's the picture of health, known for eating well and having a killer leg routine. Underwood has made money through her passion for working out by designing athletic wear (she's since left the brand she started), developing the app fit52, and writing an accompanying book on health and fitness called "Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life." "Physical fitness makes everything else possible," Underwood said in an interview with Women's Health.