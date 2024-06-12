Donald Trump Jr.'s Tasteless Joke About Brother Eric Has Everyone Calling Out One Major Detail

Donald Trump Jr. also wrote "Please follow @trumpcidery" on his post, followed by "And please comment on Eric's pants!!!" Throughout June, Eric Trump has been promoting Trump Cidery. On June 3, he posted the brand's logo on IG and wrote: "Introducing Trump Cidery! Our wonderful team at @trumpwinery has launched an incredible Cider that will be available to try at home very soon!" Evidently, the son of Donald Trump wanted to appear hands-on in the cider-making process when he posted the strange video, but this backfired.

When Donald Jr.'s repost was shared on X, the comment section didn't hold back. One X user asked the question on everyone's minds: "Who wears white pants to garden?" and another hit the nail on the head with their response, saying, "Somebody who is just pretending to do work!" While most of the comments focused on Eric's awkward, white pants-clad digging, one user called out Donald Jr.'s tasteless comment, writing. "I don't get the gay joke, but ok." Another wrote: Ahh "gay" jokes. The lowest IQ form of humor." Some folks took shots at both brothers, with one saying, "Don Jr, is mean-spirited even to his brother," and another adding, "Hahaha, weirdest family ever."

Eric likely won't attempt to do the hard work involved with making cider again, but if he does, he'll surely think twice about his outfit and wear something more suited to manual labor. And, as for Donald Jr., hopefully this is the last rude joke he'll be making about the LGBTQ+ community — here's how to be a better ally this Pride Month and how to continue supporting the community when June is over.

