Donald Trump Jr.'s Tasteless Joke About Brother Eric Has Everyone Calling Out One Major Detail
Donald Trump Jr. has taken to Instagram to make fun of his brother, Eric Trump. Unfortunately for him, this resulted in the public making fun of both of them. Earlier this week, Donald Jr. reposted a deleted a video of Eric working in the fields to promote Trump Cidery, an offshoot of his business Trump Winery. Donald Jr. made a bigoted joke to mock Eric's appearance in the video. Yet, watching Eric sport white pants while digging in the dirt caught the eyes of observant viewers who noted that Eric, who lives an insanely lavish life, looks like has never done manual labor.
Don Jr. posts deleted video, suggest his brother Eric might be gay for wearing these pants. pic.twitter.com/xvixtcBoUv
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 11, 2024
The video shows Eric wearing tight white pants, a collared shirt, and a sweater as soft guitar music plays in the background. In his full business casual attire, Eric walks around what are presumably the Trump Cidery fields and digs a hole for approximately three seconds before putting down his shovel. Donald shared the video on his IG Story, writing: "He deleted but like a good brother I have receipts." He also added an offensive joke — "I know it's Pride Month but wtf bro" — using Pride Month as a classless way to poke fun at his brother's ensemble.
On June 11, the video was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by account Patriot Takes who captioned it, "Don Jr. posts deleted video, suggest his brother Eric might be gay for wearing these pants." Critics flocked to respond with quips like: "Like his entire family, never did one day of real work in their entire lives. Grifting is all they know."
Eric Trump's Trump Cider promotion backfired
Donald Trump Jr. also wrote "Please follow @trumpcidery" on his post, followed by "And please comment on Eric's pants!!!" Throughout June, Eric Trump has been promoting Trump Cidery. On June 3, he posted the brand's logo on IG and wrote: "Introducing Trump Cidery! Our wonderful team at @trumpwinery has launched an incredible Cider that will be available to try at home very soon!" Evidently, the son of Donald Trump wanted to appear hands-on in the cider-making process when he posted the strange video, but this backfired.
When Donald Jr.'s repost was shared on X, the comment section didn't hold back. One X user asked the question on everyone's minds: "Who wears white pants to garden?" and another hit the nail on the head with their response, saying, "Somebody who is just pretending to do work!" While most of the comments focused on Eric's awkward, white pants-clad digging, one user called out Donald Jr.'s tasteless comment, writing. "I don't get the gay joke, but ok." Another wrote: Ahh "gay" jokes. The lowest IQ form of humor." Some folks took shots at both brothers, with one saying, "Don Jr, is mean-spirited even to his brother," and another adding, "Hahaha, weirdest family ever."
Eric likely won't attempt to do the hard work involved with making cider again, but if he does, he'll surely think twice about his outfit and wear something more suited to manual labor. And, as for Donald Jr., hopefully this is the last rude joke he'll be making about the LGBTQ+ community — here's how to be a better ally this Pride Month and how to continue supporting the community when June is over.