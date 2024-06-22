The Scary Accident That Ended Ty Pennington's Modeling Career Before HGTV Stardom

Today, Ty Pennington is most famous for being a HGTV star, former host of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," and for appearing on "Trading Spaces." But did you know he almost hit it big as a model? Yep, Pennington once thought his career would be more "America's Next Top Model" than "Rock That Block." That's because this popular TV personality, who's undergone quite the dramatic transformation, was a successful model before a horrific accident ended his modeling dreams.

Advertisement

When he was 27 years old, Pennington was going from strength to strength as a model (one of the multiple jobs he had before finding fame). He even appeared on the cover of a J.Crew catalog, which was a massive deal in the modeling world at the time, and was on the cusp of even bigger things. But everything changed when he was thrown from his vehicle and was left in such bad shape there was no way he could return to his career as a model. "The universe literally wiped me away from that future," he admitted to Too Fab in 2023.

The star elaborated on just how bad the incident was to People that same year, recalling, "I had stitches in my head and all kinds of stuff, and scar tissue that had to grow back." But while that was understandably devastating news for Pennington at the time, the accident actually ended up being the catalyst for the hugely successful life he's living today.

Advertisement