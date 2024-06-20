A Look Back At Princess Anne's Complicated Romance With Queen Camilla's Ex-Husband

Before Queen Camilla married King Charles in 2005, she was married to Andrew Parker Bowles from 1973–1995. Similarly, Anne, Princess Royal, has also been married twice. Like Camilla, Anne's first nuptials occurred in 1973, with her marriage to Captain Mark Phillips ending in 1992. Months later, Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence got married in Scotland, and their bond remains strong over 30 years later.

Royal social circles can sometimes be surprisingly small, increasing the likelihood of having friends, or even romantic partners, in common. Such is the case with Anne and her sister-in-law, Camilla. Before Camilla and Andrew married, he had a relationship with Anne. According to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, Anne and Andrew's romance began in 1970. Camilla and Andrew had first met five years earlier. Reportedly, while they started dating in 1966, it wasn't an exclusive relationship.

Anne's a lifelong horse enthusiast, and many of her early romantic partners shared this interest. In Andrew's case, he served in the Royal Horse Guards. "Andrew ... was a serious contender," Brian Hoey, Anne's official biographer, theorized in the documentary "Princess Anne — What We Never Knew About The 7 Loves of Her Life." "His relationship with the royal family goes back so far he was actually in the procession at [Queen Elizabeth's] coronation." However, not everyone was so convinced about the longevity of Anne and Andrew's relationship.

