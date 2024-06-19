Christina Hall's Worst Outfits From Her HGTV Show
Christina Hall's real estate prowess and dazzling renovations are always front and center on the HGTV channel, with the TV personality rising to fame alongside her former husband Tarek El Moussa as co-host of "Flip or Flop." That doesn't mean that fans haven't taken notice of Hall's wardrobe, though, with the California native often sporting adaptable basics, stylish athleisure, and mom-friendly pieces on her shows.
Still, while we love seeing Hall strut her stuff in some of her best looks yet, she isn't immune to the occasional outfit flop. As she collaborates with clients and exercises her design skills on shows like "Christina on the Coast" and "Christina in the Country," the HGTV star has sported some questionable garments and confusing combinations. Though Christina likely won't be landing on the list of most wildly dressed HGTV stars (unless you consider her head-turning Barbie dress from HGTV's "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge"), she's definitely had some fashion moments best left off your Pinterest board.
Christina sported a distressed mess
If you're an avid viewer of Christina Hall, then you might've noticed that she's no stranger to distressed fashion. While she commonly wears ripped jeans, the HGTV star has also sported tops and hoodies with manufactured tears. This intentionally distressed look made a resurgence in the late 2010s, but the style doesn't always land as effortlessly as intended.
An example of the distressed look gone wrong is the bizarre hoodie-sweater hybrid that Hall wore in Season 2, Episode 4 of "Christina on the Coast." The beige, knitted piece, which is on full display while Christina tours the kitchen of her clients, confusingly features a zipper and hood. On top of that, it's frayed and torn at the hem, adding another irregular element to the top.
The blouse itself isn't great, but neither are Christina's styling choices. Worn with the top are dark, lightly acid-washed jeans that feature additional zippers under the front pockets. It seems like Hall might've been going for an edgy, grunge-inspired look, but her hoop earrings, pink-toned lipstick, and gold-accented handbag don't really fit this vibe, either.
The HGTV star lost some rhinestones
Another confusing look from Christina Hall appears in the "Christina on the Coast" episode titled "Modern Kitchen Meets Waterfront Dream." While chatting with her contractor and clients in a mid-renovation kitchen, the real estate agent wears a classic combo of a tank top and skinny jeans. While this is a pretty common pairing for Hall, the half-bedazzled neckline of the tank top is what makes it such a questionable look.
Along the collar of the tie-dye top are colorful rhinestones, but they stop abruptly at about the center of the shirt. This makes it looks like the other jewels have fallen off and, when combined with the tie-dye coloring, gives the impression of a home craft gone wrong. While we're all for DIYing looks to customize your wardrobe, the half-heartedness of the embellishments don't really portray professionalism in this case.
It seems like Hall added studded black boots to complement the rhinestone addition, but the mixing of the silver detailing with both gold and silver jewelry just adds another level of confusion to the overall outfit.
The TV personality made an unexpected combination
The 2023 series "Christina in the Country" saw HGTV star Christina Hall taking her skillset to Tennessee as she tries out southern living with her family. While the opportunity produced new design challenges, it seemingly inspired the house flipper to experiment with her own style as well. Hall wears some super cute, country-inspired ensembles, but not every one of her outfits capture that Southern charm.
For example, during the reveal portion of Season 1, Episode 1, the California native sported a leather jacket over a tan blouse with a strappy, cross-neck feature. Though not prominently displayed, Christina's cowboy boots also make an appearance in the outfit while she wears dark-wash jeans. We love every one of these individual clothing items, but the combination of them makes for a perplexing look.
While the cowboy boots and leather jacket could be an unexpected, but charming combo in another outfit, the strappy top really unbalances the ensemble. Most of all, the blouse with its interesting and revealing cut demands to be put on full display, not half-heartedly hidden behind a jacket.
Christina mixed city and country
One notable outfit from Christina Hall seemingly tries to combine urban-inspired fashion elements with more country-infused details. This look is seen in Season 1, Episode 6 of "Christina in the Country," when the Hall family visits the episode's renovation clients to meet some backyard chickens. As Christina's kids mingle with the farm animals, the HGTV star sports a tan bodycon dress and a pair of cowboy boots.
While tight-fitting bodycon dresses can definitely be adapted to many styles and aesthetics, they don't exactly scream rural living. In this way, the garment seems to work against the unabashedly southern cowboy boots, while the outfit's other accessories don't do much to help. A denim, long-sleeved shirt is wrapped around her waist while she wears gold hoop earrings and designer sunglasses. These varying elements of the ensemble clash more than they complement, creating a disjointed look that doesn't feel like it belongs on either the back roads or the city streets.
Hall paired confusing textures
Another questionable outfit from Christina Hall appeared in Season 1, Episode 5 of "Christina in the Country." In the episode, the real estate expert is tasked with renovating a friend's home for accessibility, focusing her prowess on the kitchen and bathroom. While meeting with her contractor, Hall sports a confusing mixture of materials, wearing what appears to be a two-piece athletic set with a button-up denim top.
While we love the rich brown shade of the athleisure wear, we're not convinced that the spandex set goes well with the denim button-up. It's possible that Christina threw on the extra layer before hitting the gym, but then her hoop earrings and two gold necklaces don't really align with that theory. We appreciate that the HGTV star took the risk of combining some unexpected textures, but it didn't exactly land this time around. Christina Hall is far from the worst-dressed HGTV star, but even the real estate expert could use the occasional fashion redesign.