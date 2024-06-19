Christina Hall's Worst Outfits From Her HGTV Show

Christina Hall's real estate prowess and dazzling renovations are always front and center on the HGTV channel, with the TV personality rising to fame alongside her former husband Tarek El Moussa as co-host of "Flip or Flop." That doesn't mean that fans haven't taken notice of Hall's wardrobe, though, with the California native often sporting adaptable basics, stylish athleisure, and mom-friendly pieces on her shows.

Advertisement

Still, while we love seeing Hall strut her stuff in some of her best looks yet, she isn't immune to the occasional outfit flop. As she collaborates with clients and exercises her design skills on shows like "Christina on the Coast" and "Christina in the Country," the HGTV star has sported some questionable garments and confusing combinations. Though Christina likely won't be landing on the list of most wildly dressed HGTV stars (unless you consider her head-turning Barbie dress from HGTV's "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge"), she's definitely had some fashion moments best left off your Pinterest board.