Meet Nicky Hilton And James Rothschild's 3 Kids
New York-based fashion designer Nicky Hilton and financier James Rothschild have been a power couple since 2015, bringing together two influential families in an unforgettably glamorous wedding at Kensington Palace. Since then, the pair has built a close-knit family of their own: Rothschild and Hilton share three children, daughters Lily-Grace Victoria and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, and son Chasen.
The Rothschilds are relatively private regarding their children and Hilton is quite selective about how much of their lives she shares on social media. As People noted (via Yahoo), Hilton typically abstains from sharing images of her children, particularly images featuring their faces. As Hilton said, "[W]e live in this age where everyone has a hundred pictures of themselves on the internet. It's babies, and maybe my children don't want that." However, the photos she does share reveal that the family of five is a close-knit, thriving bunch. These little ones are too young to follow in their successful parents' footsteps just yet, but the details we have about their lives so far suggest a bright future ahead of them.
Lily-Grace was the couple's first child
Lily-Grace Victoria Rothschild is Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild's oldest child, born on July 8, 2016, in New York City. Her birth made Rick and Kathy Hilton grandparents for the first time, and the Hilton matriarch shared her joy about becoming a grandmother in an Instagram post from Nicky's baby shower. "So excited to be grandparents soon!!" Kathy wrote.
Shortly after her first birthday, Lily-Grace got her own turn at being the center of attention for the first of many epic birthday parties her family has organized over the years. The party space was decked out in pink decor, perfect for the daughter of a fashionista.
Lily-Grace's time as an only child was very short-lived, however, with sister Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn arriving before her second birthday. Luckily, Nicky was confident that her oldest child would love being an older sibling. As Nicky described to Hello!, "[Lily-Grace does have her baby dolls that she carries around that she is very sweet with and kisses" in preparation for having a real little sister.
Teddy's gender was a surprise
Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn joined the Rothschild family on December 20, 2017 and, like Lily-Grace before her, was born in New York City. Nicky Hilton announced the birth on X, formerly known as Twitter, happily exclaiming that "Christmas came early!"
Although the couple knew their first daughter's gender ahead of time, they chose to wait until Teddy's birth to learn whether Lily-Grace would have a brother or sister. Before Teddy's birth, Hilton told Us Weekly that she would be happy regardless of her second child's gender but thought that a sisterly bond, much like hers with sibling Paris, would be great for Lily-Grace. As Hilton explained, "With a sister, you have a best friend for life."
Since her birth, it's clear that Teddy and her older sister have grown close. In their occasional appearances in photographs, the girls typically sport matching outfits or accessories and are never far from their famous mother's side. A particularly heartwarming Instagram post (above) shows one of the sisters offering the other an Easter egg from her basket.
The Rothschilds kept Chasen's name a secret
Although Nicky Hilton is always careful about protecting her children's privacy, the mother of three was even less forthcoming than usual with details about her son following his birth. Hilton shared a birth announcement on Instagram in July 2022, but her son's exact birth date remains unknowns. Even more surprisingly, fans would have to wait until two years after his birth to learn baby boy Rothschild's name. Hilton explained to E! News that the decision to delay revealing her son's name was based on her husband James Rothschild's desire for privacy.
In 2024, Hilton finally revealed that her only son's name is Chasen, which she and her husband chose because of its uniqueness. Many celebrities opt for rare baby names to set their famous kids apart from the crowd and the Rothschilds are no exception. The unusual moniker means "hunter" and is more often seen as a last name. His name may have been a mystery before, but Chasen's siblings' feelings for him are no secret. As Hilton told Us Weekly in March 2024, "He's so sweet and his big sisters adore him."