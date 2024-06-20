Meet Nicky Hilton And James Rothschild's 3 Kids

New York-based fashion designer Nicky Hilton and financier James Rothschild have been a power couple since 2015, bringing together two influential families in an unforgettably glamorous wedding at Kensington Palace. Since then, the pair has built a close-knit family of their own: Rothschild and Hilton share three children, daughters Lily-Grace Victoria and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, and son Chasen.

The Rothschilds are relatively private regarding their children and Hilton is quite selective about how much of their lives she shares on social media. As People noted (via Yahoo), Hilton typically abstains from sharing images of her children, particularly images featuring their faces. As Hilton said, "[W]e live in this age where everyone has a hundred pictures of themselves on the internet. It's babies, and maybe my children don't want that." However, the photos she does share reveal that the family of five is a close-knit, thriving bunch. These little ones are too young to follow in their successful parents' footsteps just yet, but the details we have about their lives so far suggest a bright future ahead of them.

