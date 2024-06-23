Trump's Initial Salary Demands For The Apprentice Were Beyond Outrageous

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Before Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States, he was the host of NBC's wildly popular series, "The Apprentice." The show debuted on January 8, 2004, and was an instant hit, attracting 18 million viewers on its first episode and an impressive 28 million during the inaugural season's final episode. With so much success and welcoming a host of celebrities, such as Trump's former friend Arnold Schwarzenegger and Piers Morgan, to compete for a job with him, the mogul approached the second season with an outrageous salary demand.

Advertisement

The forthcoming book, "Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass," penned by Vanity Fair's editor-in-chief, Ramin Setoodeh, detailed his requests. The real estate entrepreneur explained to the author that he asked the network for $6 million per episode. This was an astronomical boost from the $25,000 that Trump received per episode for the first season. However, the businessman believed he deserved it, even using the sitcom "Friends" and its pending finale to try and make his argument.