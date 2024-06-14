Not Even Carrie Underwood's Killer Legs Can Distract From Her Worst Look Yet
Singer Carrie Underwood knows how to rock a shimmery red carpet look. Her silver, sequin-covered CMT Music Awards outfit in 2023 looked amazing, and it highlighted her toned legs. However, those legs couldn't save the outfit she wore to the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala. At the June 13 event, Underwood wore another silver 'fit, but this one wasn't so amazing. The strapless, floor-length dress had a reflective bodice reminiscent of aluminum foil bunched in the center. The skirt had a different texture, but like the bodice, had a bunched element that gave it a high-low effect. She topped off the questionable ensemble with strappy heels, also in silver.
The fashion faux pas may land itself closer to the "worst" side of Underwood's best-to-worst red carpet looks, but the country superstar didn't seem to feel that way. In a video from the red carpet shared by Daily Mail, she alternated between a megawatt grin and a more serene smile, and she was also seen signing autographs for fans lined up outside the event.
Carrie Underwood performed one of her biggest songs at the event
One of the inductees at the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony, Hillary Lindsey, has collaborated often with Carrie Underwood. She was a writer going all the way back to "Jesus, Take the Wheel," a hit single from Underwood's first album "Some Hearts." Underwood sang the song at the induction, and it's one of her most popular tracks.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, Underwood shared some pictures from the event and aid, "Had the best night celebrating Hillary Lindsey and many other incredible songwriters and artists last night at the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 2024 Induction & Awards Gala! It was so cool to have so many genres represented in one place!" The "Church Bells" singer shared more kind words for Lindsey's accomplishment, adding, "Cheers to Hillary and to all the inductees!!!"
Lindsey wore a silver dress to the event as well, and her floor-length gown had silver, leaf-like detailing and see-through sections over a nude base. It was a chic look and more understated than Underwood's strange, shiny dress. It seems that the fashion misstep is a rare occurrence, because oftentimes, Underwood's outfits turn heads for all of the right reasons.