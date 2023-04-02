Carrie Underwood's Sequins Were Shining, But Her Legs Stole The Show At The 2023 CMT Music Awards

No matter how brightly the country stars were shining on the CMT red carpet, the fashion was shining even brighter. The 2023 CMT Music Awards red carpet was full of sparkly and metallic looks. Still, despite being light-catching, few looks were as eye-catching as the one stunning country music sweetheart Carrie Underwood donned. Yet, what made Underwood's outfit so show-stopping wasn't all about the major sequin moment; it was more about the star sporting it.

Underwood is the definition of country music royalty, so it was no surprise that she was nominated for two major awards this year: "Video of the year" and "Female video of the year." This star certainly wasn't afraid to look the part of a winner before she even knew if she'd be taking any CMT awards home. Yet, while folks are always talking about Underwood's pipes, after seeing her in this red carpet outfit, most of the internet is now talking about how boldly she showed off her legs.