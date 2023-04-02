Carrie Underwood's Sequins Were Shining, But Her Legs Stole The Show At The 2023 CMT Music Awards
No matter how brightly the country stars were shining on the CMT red carpet, the fashion was shining even brighter. The 2023 CMT Music Awards red carpet was full of sparkly and metallic looks. Still, despite being light-catching, few looks were as eye-catching as the one stunning country music sweetheart Carrie Underwood donned. Yet, what made Underwood's outfit so show-stopping wasn't all about the major sequin moment; it was more about the star sporting it.
Underwood is the definition of country music royalty, so it was no surprise that she was nominated for two major awards this year: "Video of the year" and "Female video of the year." This star certainly wasn't afraid to look the part of a winner before she even knew if she'd be taking any CMT awards home. Yet, while folks are always talking about Underwood's pipes, after seeing her in this red carpet outfit, most of the internet is now talking about how boldly she showed off her legs.
Carrie Underwood's short shorts show off her gams on the red carpet
Whether you're a fan of the unique style Carrie Underwood chose for the 2023 CMT Awards, it's hard to ignore how stunning she looks. Instead of sporting a gown or suit like most stars at major award shows, Underwood opted for a fit that showed off her toned legs. Underwood's super-sparkly sequin suit was completely covered up on top with a mock neck collar, structured shoulders, and long sleeves. The covered-up jacket struck the perfect balance with her super short shorts that were daringly paired with ultra-shiny silver pumps.
While her outfit was nothing if not bold, Underwood's hair and makeup created a more pared-down vibe with a slicked-back low ponytail teased at the bottom and dark, edgy eye makeup with nude lipstick and some sparkly earrings. It's clear that Carrie Underwood wasn't afraid to turn heads at this year's CMT Awards, and it's easy to see why — she's looking as glowing as she is confident.