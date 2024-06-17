Meet Carol Burnett's 3 Daughters

In early 1967, Carol Burnett and then-husband Joe Hamilton's little family expanded when their second daughter, Jody Hamilton, was born. Just eight months after Jody was born in Los Angeles, "The Carol Burnett Show" premiered. Despite the instant success of the variety show, Burnett and Joe (who worked as a producer on "The Carol Burnett Show") made it their mission to spend as much time as they could with their young daughters.

In her memoir "Carrie & Me," Burnett described how Jody and her sisters were not always well-behaved as children. "They would argue with one another, or not want to eat what they had ordered or (on occasion) open their mouths flashing unswallowed food to crack one another up, or fall asleep at the table in spite of the early hour," Burnett wrote. Evidently, that all changed when the TV icon decided to turn her room into a salon. As Burnett recalled, her girls were on their best behavior as she did their hair and helped them put together outfits. "All through dinner they acted like perfect little ladies," she wrote.

As Jody grew up, her youthful mischievousness turned into a drive to succeed. In a 1988 interview with the Chicago Tribune, Burnett described her middle daughter as "very highly motivated." Even though she had experienced the turmoil of her parents' divorce and her older sister's issues with addiction, Jody seems to have remained sure of herself and her passions.

