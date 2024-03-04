The Stunning Transformation Of Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett is an entertainer who needs no introduction. In her career, which extends back to the 1950s, Burnett has accumulated many television credits and she even had a few stints on the Broadway stage. It's not hyperbole to state that she pretty much ruled television comedy for a solid decade with her namesake variety show, which ran for 11 hit seasons, attracting an average viewing audience of 30 million while winning a staggering 25 Emmy Awards. Not surprisingly, she became one of the most beloved stars in America. And Burnett continues to delight audiences, as demonstrated by the 7.6 million viewers who tuned in to watch the 2023 network television special celebrating her 90th birthday.

Having celebrated that milestone birthday in April 2023, Burnett is a testament to the adage that you're only as old as you feel. "I can't wrap my head around it," Burnett told People of entering her ninth decade. "I still feel like I'm about 11, but I'm amazed. It sure went fast. But I'm glad because I've got all my parts — got my hips, I got my knees and I've got my brain, so I'm happy about that."

Into her 90s, Burnett continues to make viewers laugh and even has a bold new television project arriving in 2024. This is how she got to where she is today.