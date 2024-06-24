How Bob Saget Ruined His Chances With Potential Girlfriend Katie Couric

It was the relationship that wasn't meant to be, because one person failed to contact the other after going on a date. We're talking about Katie Couric and Bob Saget; in 2013, during an interview on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show, Couric said that she once went out with former "Full House" star, but he never called her back and blew any chance of having a relationship with her.

She didn't mention when the date actually occurred but told Stern that, while she enjoyed herself on the date, it wasn't exactly earth-shattering. "I don't think I did it for him," she explained (per the Daily Mail). But before Saget's heartbreaking death in 2022, he spoke highly of the former CBS News anchor while he was a guest on her talk show "Katie" in 2014. So, it's possible Couric's opinion about him not being into her may not be accurate. Either way, though, the potential Saget-Couric union ended before it even began, and it was the stand-up comic who put the kibosh on things.