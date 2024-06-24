How Bob Saget Ruined His Chances With Potential Girlfriend Katie Couric
It was the relationship that wasn't meant to be, because one person failed to contact the other after going on a date. We're talking about Katie Couric and Bob Saget; in 2013, during an interview on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show, Couric said that she once went out with former "Full House" star, but he never called her back and blew any chance of having a relationship with her.
She didn't mention when the date actually occurred but told Stern that, while she enjoyed herself on the date, it wasn't exactly earth-shattering. "I don't think I did it for him," she explained (per the Daily Mail). But before Saget's heartbreaking death in 2022, he spoke highly of the former CBS News anchor while he was a guest on her talk show "Katie" in 2014. So, it's possible Couric's opinion about him not being into her may not be accurate. Either way, though, the potential Saget-Couric union ended before it even began, and it was the stand-up comic who put the kibosh on things.
Bob Saget wanted to remain single
After Katie Couric and Bob Saget's previous marriages ended, both stars decided to jump back into the dating pool. Saget was married to his high school sweetheart Sherri Kramer for 15 years before they divorced in 1997. Couric, meanwhile, married lawyer Jay Monahan in 1989, and he died of colon cancer at the age of 42. They both eventually re-married — Saget to "Eat Travel Rock" creator Kelly Rizzo in 2018 and Couric to financier John Molner in 2014 — but not before going on that ill-fated first date with each other.
Couric didn't give details, aside from explaining they went to dinner and kissed in the foyer of her apartment, calling Saget a wonderful kisser. But he downplayed the compliment with a tongue-in-cheek remark. "This is the thing, I have a mouth like 'Predator,' more like an alien," he joked on "Katie." Couric admitted to really liking Saget and expressed disappointment that he didn't call her back. Saget explained himself, though, suggesting that he just hadn't been ready for more. "I'm a single, scrappy creature," he kidded.
While Couric may have liked Saget and would have enjoyed a second date, it seems that she knew deep down they weren't right for each other. "I can't say that I was devastated," she told Stern (per the Daily Mail). "I don't think there was real magic there."
Bob Saget may have been intimidated by Katie Couric
Sure, Bob Saget might've said he didn't call Katie Couric back because he wanted to stay single, but his former "Full House" castmate John Stamos said he thought Saget had another reason. "I think he was intimidated by you," he told Couric while appearing on her "Katie Plus One" podcast segment in 2023. "I used to have to Cyrano him. Like, I would tell him what to text and what to say, and what to do on these dates ... I feel like I was texting him, 'Don't blow it. Act smart around Katie. She's a very intelligent woman, she's not just beautiful. Be careful, Bob.'"
But remember, Saget told Couric that he thought highly of her when they spoke on her "Katie" talk show, which his widow Kelly Rizzo, who sat in as co-host on "Katie Plus One," echoed. "He always thought you were lovely. He was a big fan. He adored you," Rizzo explained.
When Saget died in 2022, Hollywood had a huge reaction and many celebs posted social media messages honoring the beloved comedian — including his one-time date. "One on one he was wonderful — funny, bright, and incredibly charming. Just the nicest guy," Couric wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post shared by Hello!.