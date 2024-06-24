Times Carole Middleton's Failed Party Business Caused Controversy

Before there was Princess Kate, there was Party Pieces. The company, which offers an array of decorations, games, tableware, and costumes for those who want to host big blowouts, was founded by Kate Middleton's mother, Carole Middleton, in 1987 — when Kate was just five years old, long before she was a royal. As Kate grew up — and Party Pieces grew, too — Carole decided to make the company into a family affair, hiring Kate as project manager. When Kate moved on to the Crown, Carole remained in charge of the business — that is until it experienced a post-pandemic hit, and she sold it to entrepreneur James Sinclair for an undisclosed sum.

Party Pieces hasn't just experienced financial troubles. Over the years, it's been beset with a variety of controversies, from a perceived affront to Princess Diana's legacy to a row over skimpy Halloween costumes. Read on to take a journey through its complicated history.