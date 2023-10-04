Fans' Favorite Royal Wedding Was A Modern Fairytale

For a country that fought fiercely to separate from Great Britain, America is surprisingly still fascinated by the British royals. Millions of Yanks have cheered when a new prince or princess entered the world, mourned when Queen Elizabeth died, and clucked tongues over the ongoing royal rift between William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. (Yes, some Americans think Harry should have stayed across the pond.) Most of all, the one occasion that can get us to set our alarms for the crack of dawn is a royal wedding.

Why are we so besotted with the nuptials of princes, duchesses, and the like? The fairy-tale setting is definitely a factor; our childhood Cinderella dreams die hard. The dignity and tradition of a royal wedding is also a refreshing contrast to some of the over-the-top or downright bizarre ceremonies chosen by mere commoners. (Per Allegro Entertainment, some of the most unique include a marriage inside a shark tank, one at T.J. Maxx, one featuring a bungee jump, and one in which the bride and groom went nude.) Then, of course, there's the romance of it all. Seeing a couple starting their happily-ever-after is always a hopeful sign in a cynical world.

The List's Royal Family News Facebook page recently asked members their opinion of the best royal wedding of all time. Unlike other polls we've run, this one had an unquestionably clear winner: Our followers think the ceremony that topped them all featured one of King Charles III's sons.