Melania's Ex-Aide Doesn't Hold Back Claims Her Trump Marriage Was All For The Cameras

As if the clip and its possible implications aren't strange enough, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff made another noteworthy assertion in the tweet's comment section. She referenced Ramin Setoodeh's book, "Apprentice in Wonderland," which discusses Donald Trump's time as host of "The Apprentice." She notes that "Trump himself admits he might not have been president without 'The Apprentice.'" She adds that Donald's family-oriented image was, as she puts it, a "mirage" that was entirely contrived — created by the folks at NBC to sell his series. There is a big difference between ideal PR for a TV show host and a politician. Yet, a picture-perfect, loving family is surely a benefit, either way. So, this may have helped him to later secure his role as President of the United States.

When it comes to how American politicians are viewed, family is important. James Buchanan and Grover Cleveland were the only presidents in U.S. history who were unmarried when they took office — excluding those who were widowers. And, the role of first lady is one that is taken seriously. We can't determine if the results of the 2016 election would have been different if Donald wasn't married, but it certainly isn't an impossibility. Consequently, if Wolkoff's claims are true, then the Trump marriage was more than just a sneaky PR strategy; it was a sneaky PR strategy that forever changed the course of American history.