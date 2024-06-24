What Zooey Deschanel Looks Like Going Makeup Free

Although it's probably little surprise to learn that the stunning and talented actor Zooey Deschanel is a natural beauty, it's actually fairly rare to see her going completely au naturel. The "New Girl" star admitted to Marie Claire in 2023 that she's a big makeup fan and tends to have at least a little bit of something on her face most of the time. "When it comes to makeup, I'm not a maximalist or a minimalist. I see people wear a lot more makeup than me, and I see people wear a lot less than me. So probably I'm in the middle," Deschanel explained. She also dished on her go-to products: "Normally I like to wear a little eyeshadow, mascara, lipstick, blush, and concealer."

However, don't expect her to hide her skin. As the actor clarified, "I don't wear a lot of foundation." So what does this natural beauty look like on those days when she decides to go without any of her favorite products? Well, she shows off clear, glowing skin that proves exactly why she doesn't have to apply layers and layers of foundation, as well as attention-grabbing eyes that certainly don't need liner or shadow to bring them to life.