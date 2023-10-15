How Bangs Totally Transformed These Celebs

As every woman knows, getting bangs is a risky move. While they look great on some people, they can look — well — not so great on others. While chopping off your hair may seem like a great idea, sometimes, it backfires. After all, we all know someone who has taken it upon themselves to grab the scissors and start cutting. Just look at Emily's "trauma bangs" in Season 3 of "Emily in Paris."

But while bangs aren't always a change for the better, they are almost always a change. Whether you go for a wispy barely there fringe, a thick set of bangs, or a '70s-inspired curtain bang look, no haircut or style can transform the way you look quite like a fringe — and plenty of celebrities' bangs transformations prove our point.

Are you curious to see some of the most dramatic celebrity bangs looks of all time? Here are the bang trims that completely transformed some of our favorite celebs.