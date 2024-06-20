Paula Deen Is Nearly Unrecognizable 11 Years After Being Dropped By Food Network

Recent photos of Paula Deen have been causing quite a stir online, with internet users astonished by the former Food Network star's major transformation. While Deen's brand was cultivated back in the 2000s by her motherly aura and rich, southern cuisine, her multi-million dollar empire was toppled by accusations of racism. In 2013, the Georgia native was sued by former employee Lisa Jackson for sexual harassment and racial discrimination.

Advertisement

While the lawsuit was ultimately dismissed, Deen's brand was damaged by the revelation that she condoned racially-charged jokes in the workplace, desired to hire Black employees to roleplay as slaves during a wedding, and used racial slurs in the past. These admissions prompted major brands to cut ties with the TV personality, causing one of the wealthiest Food Network stars at the time to be swiftly removed from the network. Despite her fall from grace, Deen has continued making content as a Southern chef, although on a notably smaller scale. However, she looks much different then she did during the height of her success as you can see below.

This is what being racist all ya life will do to ya. pic.twitter.com/b7r6QDer9s — Betty-Anne's Tata Salad (@iDontHaveThyme) June 17, 2024

Advertisement

Side-by-side comparisons of the cookbook author have been making the rounds on X, formerly Twitter, and people can't believe what Deen looks like now. "I came across her YouTube channel and I didn't even recognize her!" one user wrote. "She's damn near 80 and most likely a diabetic," another reasoned.