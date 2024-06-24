Hunter King Tells Us Why Filming Two Scoops Of Italy Was So Intimate Behind The Scenes

"The Young and the Restless" alum Hunter King enjoyed filming her latest movie, Hallmark's "Two Scoops of Italy," on location in the titular country. In it, she plays Danielle who owns a restaurant and must come up with a new menu to keep it solvent. She travels to Italy for inspiration where she meets Giancarlo (Michele Rosiello) who works at his family's cafe and has been trying to come up with new gelato recipes to wow customers. As the Danielle and Giancarlo help each other out, romance blossoms between them.

We sat down with King to discuss the film, and she wasted no time in praising Rosiello. "He was a very gracious scene partner and was very patient when in between every single take," King said. "I'm like, 'Wait, so how do you say water bottle? How do you say table?' And he was like, 'Oh my gosh.'" Despite the language barrier, the two worked hard in rehearsals to focus less on the words they had to say, and more on the feeling of the scenes, giving their dialogue true authenticity.

Of Rosiello, she further remarked, "He was such a pro. I can't even imagine how hard that is with a language that's not your first language. And having to do an entire movie in English when he speaks Italian as [a] first language. ... It's very difficult and I gave him major props and he nailed it." King continued to marvel at Rosiello's langauge skills, describing him as "incredible."

