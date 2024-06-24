Hunter King Tells Us Why Filming Two Scoops Of Italy Was So Intimate Behind The Scenes
"The Young and the Restless" alum Hunter King enjoyed filming her latest movie, Hallmark's "Two Scoops of Italy," on location in the titular country. In it, she plays Danielle who owns a restaurant and must come up with a new menu to keep it solvent. She travels to Italy for inspiration where she meets Giancarlo (Michele Rosiello) who works at his family's cafe and has been trying to come up with new gelato recipes to wow customers. As the Danielle and Giancarlo help each other out, romance blossoms between them.
We sat down with King to discuss the film, and she wasted no time in praising Rosiello. "He was a very gracious scene partner and was very patient when in between every single take," King said. "I'm like, 'Wait, so how do you say water bottle? How do you say table?' And he was like, 'Oh my gosh.'" Despite the language barrier, the two worked hard in rehearsals to focus less on the words they had to say, and more on the feeling of the scenes, giving their dialogue true authenticity.
Of Rosiello, she further remarked, "He was such a pro. I can't even imagine how hard that is with a language that's not your first language. And having to do an entire movie in English when he speaks Italian as [a] first language. ... It's very difficult and I gave him major props and he nailed it." King continued to marvel at Rosiello's langauge skills, describing him as "incredible."
The camaraderie on set gave Hunter King summer camp vibes
While Hunter King hasn't ruled out returning to soaps, she's having a blast making movies for Hallmark. She explained to us that during the production of "Two Scoops of Italy," she enjoyed being with the rest of the cast. With much of the crew being local to their Italian filming locations, they would often have family obligations after work each day. She described how she was able to get to know her coworkers, explaining, "You really just have to use the time when you're on set mostly to foster those friendships and build a connection. Even when we were working in between scenes."
She referred to their off-set location as their "base camp area," and praised everyone involved for being wonderful human beings. "We would just have all of our chairs there outside of where we were filming," she said. "We'd all just sit and talk and exchange stories and it was ... so much fun. And I miss it and some of it honestly felt like you were at, like, summer camp just hanging out with your friends."
While King's character in her previous Hallmark outing, "The Santa Summit," could have taught her "Young and the Restless" character about tenacity, her character Danielle in "Two Scoops" seems to subscribe to the same mantra, and it's clear that King and the rest of the cast were truly having an enjoyable time working together and telling another wonderful Hallmark tale.