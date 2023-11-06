The Santa Summit: Hunter King's Jordin Could Teach Y&R's Summer A Lot About Love

While Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) currently grapples with grown-up romantic issues on "The Young and the Restless," she caused quite a stir in her younger years when Hunter King played the role from 2012 to 2021. She often got into trouble in Genoa City, including spiking people's drinks, stealing cars, and reckless driving, which caused Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) to have a miscarriage, among several other misdeeds. King is now starring in Hallmark's "The Santa Summit" as part of its 2023 Countdown to Christmas event, premiering on November 4 at 8pm EST, and is no stranger to holiday films.

She plays Jordin — the complete opposite of Summer — a teacher coming off of a sad breakup. In an attempt to cheer herself up, she convinces co-workers Ava (Amy Groening) and Stella (Stephanie Sy) to go with her to their city's annual Santa Summit, in which all residents dress up as Kris Kringle for various fun events and activities. Ava, who is generally shy and reserved, is in love with fellow teacher Ben, and upon learning he's going to the Summit, is eager to attend to hopefully tell him her feelings. Stella's soured on the holiday season because, due to budget cuts, she's been shuffled from her job as an art teacher to teaching English. The friends haven't hung out together in a while, each fumbling their way through life, and are hoping a reconnection between them will be just what they all need.