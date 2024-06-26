Kate Middleton Takes Subtle Swipe At Royal PDA Tradition With One Letter
Catherine, Princess of Wales' birthday message to her husband, William, Prince of Wales, on June 21 managed to cause a stir because of a single letter. Kate Middleton posted a picture she took of William and their kids jumping off a sand dune with the caption: "Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx." The post was made on X, formerly known as Twitter, as well as Instagram.
Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx pic.twitter.com/NROqRbt4rs
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 21, 2024
At first, it seems like a normal caption from Kate, who typically signs posts with a simple "C" for "Catherine." What's unusual about this post, though, is the addition of the "x" at the end of the message — a rare display of PDA from the Princess of Wales. The couple's shared social media accounts typically use a more serious tone, so the little "x" adds a personal touch to the message.
Given how rare it is to catch royal PDA on camera, it's easy to assume that there's a strict guideline that bars them from doing so. However, in a 2018 chat with People, royal etiquette expert Myka Meier asserted that the royal family doesn't technically have a strict set of rules about PDA. Instead, the royals decide if their circumstances are fitting for a public display of affection. "The royals often adjust PDA to mirror the formality of the event they are attending," she said, explaining that most members of the royal family would be more comfortable showing their love in a more laidback setting or when not performing royal duties.
The timing of Kate Middleton's social media PDA is significant
The message Catherine, Princess of Wales, sent William, Prince of Wales, on his 42nd birthday may have been strategic. Their social media tributes tend to be brief updates seemingly designed to satisfy the curiosity of royal watchers rather than gushing displays of emotion. And, while a simple "x" doesn't exactly make for an overly sentimental love letter, it is a change from Kate's usual posts. The timing is also significant considering all the rumors that have surrounded them in recent months. Allegations that the couple's marriage is on the rocks have been plaguing the couple this year, so Kate's "x" may have been a deliberate signal that her love for William has remained strong.
This appears to be the first instance of Kate using an "x" on social media to indicate her love for her hubby. William doesn't seem to have used it before, either. The Prince and Princess of Wales have shown their affection in other ways, though. Kate and William sometimes display subtle PDA in public, occasionally holding hands, sharing a loving embrace, or wrapping an arm around each other to publicly cement their bond.
In 2022, Kate was photographed brushing her hand against her husband's backside. When The List showed the photo to body language expert Blanca Cobb, she broke down the PDA moment and exclusively told us what might've been going through the princess' head at that moment, revealing, "It's a way to let him know that she's thinking about him and she probably feels like he's a bit sexy."
Kate and William's marriage appears to be going strong
The general consensus of body language experts who broke down the PDA moments between Catherine, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales, through the years is that they appear to have a strong, playful, and flirty marriage. As Kate has largely been out of the public eye this year as she undergoes chemotherapy, there haven't been many opportunities for her to show the public that she and William are as in love as ever. Sending him a kiss on social media, however, shows the public that she's devoted to her husband and the father of her children.
It could also be a sign that they've grown even closer in the face of their recent hardships. When revealing her cancer diagnosis in March, Kate spoke about how William has helped her through her illness and recovery. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance," she said in a video posted on Instagram.
Kate and William seem to be making an effort to be more affectionate than royals of previous generations. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, wrote in his memoir, "Spare," (via BuzzFeed News) that he could only recall a handful of occasions where he received physical affection from his brother, William, Prince of Wales, and dad, King Charles III. He further detailed "The older generation maintained a nearly zero-tolerance prohibition on all physical contact. No hugs, no kisses, no pats. Now and then, maybe a light touching of cheeks... on special occasions." Given all this, it's no wonder that something as small as a personable kiss sign on a tweet can seem like a big deviation from the royal family's ways.