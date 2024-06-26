Kate Middleton Takes Subtle Swipe At Royal PDA Tradition With One Letter

Catherine, Princess of Wales' birthday message to her husband, William, Prince of Wales, on June 21 managed to cause a stir because of a single letter. Kate Middleton posted a picture she took of William and their kids jumping off a sand dune with the caption: "Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx." The post was made on X, formerly known as Twitter, as well as Instagram.

Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx pic.twitter.com/NROqRbt4rs — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 21, 2024

At first, it seems like a normal caption from Kate, who typically signs posts with a simple "C" for "Catherine." What's unusual about this post, though, is the addition of the "x" at the end of the message — a rare display of PDA from the Princess of Wales. The couple's shared social media accounts typically use a more serious tone, so the little "x" adds a personal touch to the message.

Given how rare it is to catch royal PDA on camera, it's easy to assume that there's a strict guideline that bars them from doing so. However, in a 2018 chat with People, royal etiquette expert Myka Meier asserted that the royal family doesn't technically have a strict set of rules about PDA. Instead, the royals decide if their circumstances are fitting for a public display of affection. "The royals often adjust PDA to mirror the formality of the event they are attending," she said, explaining that most members of the royal family would be more comfortable showing their love in a more laidback setting or when not performing royal duties.

