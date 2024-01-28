Body Language Experts Break Down All Of William & Kate's PDA Moments So Far

Prince William and Princess Catherine's relationship has been a captivating journey that began during their time at St. Andrews University in Scotland. Rumored to have started in 2003, the couple's love story blossomed on the picturesque campus where they were both students. In 2007, the couple briefly parted ways, with a temporary breakup that lasted several months before they ultimately reconciled. Prince William later addressed this period during their engagement interview, shedding light on the challenges they faced. The royal couple tied the knot in 2011 in a grand ceremony that captured the world's attention. Since then, they have become parents to three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

When it comes to public displays of affection, Prince William and Princess Catherine strike a balance between their public and private lives. While they're sometimes seen attending official events hand in hand, their PDA moments are generally discreet. The couple has been known to share occasional kisses, with the most famous being their balcony appearance after their wedding.

As we delve into their relationship, our exploration will extend beyond the headlines. In the upcoming article, we'll analyze the subtle gestures and expressions that make up the royal couple's PDA moments. To provide detailed insights, we'll turn to body language experts who can unravel the nuances of Prince William and Princess Catherine's public affection. From stolen glances to subtle touches, each gesture tells a story of a love that has withstood the pressures of public scrutiny.