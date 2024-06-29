Breakout Star Chappell Roan Is Still A Midwest Princess Going Makeup Free

Singer Chappell Roan has staked her claim in the music industry. She worked toward a music career for many years, building a fanbase over time, and finally rocketing to superstardom in 2024. Roan even became famous enough to be invited to perform at a White House Pride performance for Joe Biden's administration, which she declined.

Advertisement

Roan, born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, has a dramatic, glamorous look while performing. Her approach to on-stage beauty is heavily inspired by the makeup of drag queens and often involves pale foundation, bold eye makeup, and sparkly elements. On "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in June 2024, Roan described what she draws on for her bold looks. "Well, my stylist Genesis Webb and I just, we pull from drag, we pull from horror movies, we pull from burlesque, we pull from theater," she explained. "I love looking pretty and scary and ... pretty and tacky, or pretty — or just not pretty. I love that too."

Roan is stunning in makeup, and she's just as stunning without it. She occasionally shares social media posts with a bare face, such as in a beautiful birthday selfie shared in a February 2024 Instagram carousel. In the caption, Roan wrote, "my 26th year as a Midwest Princess," referencing her album "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess." She also went without makeup in a TikTok shared in June 2024 discussing how kind other singers have been as her career has taken off.

Advertisement