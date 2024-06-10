Joe Biden's Attempt To Get A White House Pride Performance Out Of This Rising Star Totally Backfired

"HOT TO GO!" singer Chappell Roan wasn't interested in going anywhere near the White House when President Joe Biden invited her to perform at a Pride Month event in June 2024. The singer, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, performed at the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival in New York on June 9 where she explained why she didn't take Biden up on his offer. A video of the moment was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing Roan on stage with green hair and skin like the Statue of Liberty while sporting a sparkly, taxi-themed dress.

"As a response to the White House, who asked me to perform for Pride," Roan said. "We want liberty, justice, and freedom for all! When you do that, that's when I'll come." She then sang her song "My Kink Is Karma," which includes lyrics such as, "It's comical, bridges you burn / Karma's real, hope it's your turn."

At another point during Roan's set, she mentioned the Statue of Liberty dress she was wearing and the Emma Lazarus poem on the statue's plaque: "But in case you had forgotten what's etched on my pretty little toes, 'Give me your tired, your poor. Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.'" Roan then voiced the importance of rights for transgender people and women. She also got emotional, taking a moment before adding (via TikTok), "It especially means freedom for all oppressed people in occupied territories." When asked by Variety, one of Chappell Roan's representatives confirmed that she turned down the White House invitation, but didn't provide additional details.

