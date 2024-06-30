Kelly Ripa's Son Michael Consuelos Has Grown Up To Be His Father Mark's Twin

Time has flown since actors and hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos welcomed their son Michael into the world on June 2, 1997. In the years since, Michael has grown into a handsome young man who shares his parents' love of acting, and is the spitting image of his famous father it will have you seeing double! (As people on the internet like to say, he looks more like his dad than Mark Consuelos looks like himself, if that makes sense.) The resemblance is so uncanny that Michael was cast to play the younger version of Mark's character, Hiram Lodge, in "Riverdale," marking the 27-year-old's first real shot at acting.

"I was so nervous," Michael recalled on "Live With Kelly and Mark" in 2018. He noted that he had to audition to get the part and was surprised to see all these actors who looked like their doppelgängers in one studio. "I went there with a bunch of people who could've been brothers or cousins... like a bunch of Michaels. I'm like gosh, am I gonna get it?" Michael said. "I thought looking like dad would kinda be my way in, but everyone there looked like my dad. Even more [so] than me!"

It was, in fact, Mark who urged him to read for the part after Michael — who studied film at New York University — took an interest in acting. (He previously wanted to be a producer.) Clearly, he was the perfect choice, seeing as Michael is his father's mini-me both on-and-off screen.

