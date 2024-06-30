HGTV Star Mike Holmes' Daughter Sherry Is Expertly Following In His Footsteps
While the story of how Mike Holmes landed on HGTV might be a bit crazy, the Canadian native has since cultivated a tamer reputation for his expert construction skills and sense of contractor justice. Notably, Mike isn't the only Holmes family member dedicated to making a difference, as the truth about the Holmes children is that they're expertly following in their father's footsteps. Specifically, his daughter Sherry Holmes has made an impact in her own right as a HGTV co-host and competent construction worker.
Fans of the network will recognize Sherry from her on-screen presence, as she joined her dad and brother Michael Holmes Jr. for "Holmes in New Orleans" and has since become a regular on shows like "Holmes Family Effect" and "Holmes Family Rescue." "I used to be very shy working on camera," she admitted on the "Women of Inspiration" podcast. "I didn't want to have a camera in my face. I don't like getting my picture taken. I was terrified and somehow, years later, I'm a co-host of a show and my job is to work on camera."
On top of this, Sherry is also a mother of two and an advocate for fellow women working in trade. The HGTV host works with programs like Skills Canada, World Skills, Conestoga College's Jill of All Trades, and Women in Skilled Trades (WIST) to educate and mentor youths and women interested in skilled trades. This advocacy work combined with her construction prowess and likeable camera presence showcase just how much this Holmes daughter takes after her father.
Sherry didn't initially want to pursue construction
While Sherry Holmes looks right at home rocking a hardhat and a toolbelt on HGTV, you might be surprised to learn that she didn't originally intend to follow in her father's construction footsteps. Sherry grew up accompanying Mike Holmes on jobs and helping him out on at-home projects alike, but it wasn't something she seriously considered as a career path. "My interest in construction was purely as a bonding experience with my father, or so I thought," Holmes shared on "The Women of Inspiration." After high school, Sherry worked in the office of Mike's company as an editor, resisting her father's encouragement to join his construction crew for a long time.
In fact, it took a super special Louisiana project, which was documented on "Holmes in New Orleans," to finally persuade Sherry to join the team. "They convinced me to go because I was a backpacker, I love to travel and you can't really say no to a new place," she recalled in an interview with Ving!, adding, "That was the first job I'd ever found myself, like, really wearing a tool pouch and doing the work."
Construction proved extremely fulfilling for the young go-getter, with the experience paving the way for the exciting career she has today. "It was one of the most amazing things I've ever done," Sherry enthused on the "Holmes on Holmes" podcast. "My dad was really supportive of having me on the crew to learn. Not only to learn, but to show other women who watch the show that you can do this too."
The HGTV star now advocates for women in trade
Sherry Holmes, who opened up in an exclusive interview with The List about how great it is to work with her dad, has undoubtedly been motivated by his legacy. This is arguably most evident in her advocacy work, which reflects Mike Holmes' own commitment to causes that are close to his heart. "Dad built his career on helping homeowners who needed a hand," Sherry informed HGTV, detailing, "Whether it was stepping in after being left in the cold by a contractor or righting some major DIY offenses, he taught us that you can never go wrong with helping others." In addition to supporting causes like Habitat for Humanity, Sherry is a staunch advocate for women in skilled trades. While her highly visible construction career is hugely inspiring, she also works with programs to help others follow in her footsteps.
"I think it's really important to get to women at a younger age," the HGTV star opined on "Holmes on Holmes," continuing, "So they get exposed to different opportunities to work in male-dominated industries." While she acknowledges that plenty of obstacles remain for women in male-dominated trades, Sherry appreciates how much change is happening. "I didn't know [a skilled trade] was a viable career option for me, but now people come in to speak in schools," she pointed out to Ving!, noting, "A lot more women are joining just because I don't think they had the knowledge and were aware that it was something that they could [...] run with and be great at."