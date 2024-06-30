HGTV Star Mike Holmes' Daughter Sherry Is Expertly Following In His Footsteps

While the story of how Mike Holmes landed on HGTV might be a bit crazy, the Canadian native has since cultivated a tamer reputation for his expert construction skills and sense of contractor justice. Notably, Mike isn't the only Holmes family member dedicated to making a difference, as the truth about the Holmes children is that they're expertly following in their father's footsteps. Specifically, his daughter Sherry Holmes has made an impact in her own right as a HGTV co-host and competent construction worker.

Fans of the network will recognize Sherry from her on-screen presence, as she joined her dad and brother Michael Holmes Jr. for "Holmes in New Orleans" and has since become a regular on shows like "Holmes Family Effect" and "Holmes Family Rescue." "I used to be very shy working on camera," she admitted on the "Women of Inspiration" podcast. "I didn't want to have a camera in my face. I don't like getting my picture taken. I was terrified and somehow, years later, I'm a co-host of a show and my job is to work on camera."

On top of this, Sherry is also a mother of two and an advocate for fellow women working in trade. The HGTV host works with programs like Skills Canada, World Skills, Conestoga College's Jill of All Trades, and Women in Skilled Trades (WIST) to educate and mentor youths and women interested in skilled trades. This advocacy work combined with her construction prowess and likeable camera presence showcase just how much this Holmes daughter takes after her father.

