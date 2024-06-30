The Disturbing Claim Ivana Trump Made About Donald's Reading Habits In The '90s

Ever wonder what former President Donald Trump's preferred reading material might be? Well, according to his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump, the answer is actually pretty disturbing. In September 1990, Vanity Fair revealed that, according to Ivana, Donald enjoyed reading speeches by Adolf Hitler, and he even kept a book of them next to his bed.

Ivana became Donald's first wife in 1977, and the pair had three children together during their relationship: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump. In 1989, Ivana discovered that Donald was having an affair with who would become his second wife, model Marla Maples, and she filed for divorce the following year. Being married to Donald for over a decade certainly gave Ivana a unique and intimate view of the political figure. Back in 1990, Ivana told her lawyer, Michael Kennedy, about Donald's unusual reading habits. She claimed that he kept "My New Order," a book of Hitler's speeches, in a cabinet near his bedside and that he would occasionally bring it out to read it. Reading Hitler's collected speeches is a pretty shocking hobby for anyone, let alone a political leader. Yet, while it may seem like this is just a rumor spread by Ivana to damage her ex-husband's reputation, it's interesting to note that Donald was a bit cagey when asked about it.

