A Look Back At The Time Drew Barrymore Met Princess Diana

King Charles, then Prince Charles, was at the "E.T." premiere with Princess Diana — the couple had just gotten married around 18 months before, but it seems like all eyes were on Princess Diana. Or at least that was true in the case of the young Drew Barrymore. Barrymore told Jimmy Kimmel that the encounter, "was the most exciting moment for me to meet a real-life princess." You can certainly tell from the look on Barrymore's face that she was absolutely thrilled. And even at seven years old, she followed royal protocol and gave a little curtsy to the princess after shaking her hand.

Along with being a milestone memory for Barrymore, it was a stylish occasion with plenty of 1980s vibes. Barrymore was wearing white gloves with her long sleeved dress with ruffles and a bow. As for Princess Diana's outfit, she was wearing a sleeveless gown by Gina Frattini and a glittering choker.