The Tragic Truth About Michelle Obama's Brother Craig

Craig Robinson is Michelle Obama's older brother by approximately two years. The siblings have always been close, but since Craig was slightly older and super-talented at basketball, he was originally the one with more fame. However, after Barack Obama was elected president in 2008, Michelle's fame eclipsed Craig's. "Now I can't walk down the street without people like, 'Are you Michelle's brother? Can I take a picture?'" he quipped on "Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast." While Craig appears to take this situation lightheartedly, there have been more serious difficulties he's faced.

Craig's athletic prowess helped him get into Princeton with a partial scholarship. He had a blockbuster career playing college basketball and was honored with the prestigious Ivy League Player of the Year award twice. However, his academic career at Princeton got off to a rough start — so much so, he questioned if he even belonged there. Craig was used to being a top-level student, and he was shocked to find himself tanking his midterms, with his highest grade being a C. He reached out to his dad, Fraser Robinson, for guidance. Fraser helped ease Craig's anxiety.

Re-energized, Craig sought out the support he needed to be successful and bring his grades up. He also discovered a crucial life lesson about putting in effort. "Beyond the grades ... you end up learning something," Craig mused in his book "A Game of Character." "That is really what college and this character lesson of stepping out of your comfort zone is all about." Based on the following difficult details about his life, Craig stepped out of his comfort zone quite a bit.

