Renauld White, Guiding Light Star, Dead At 80

Actor and model Renauld White passed away on June 26, 2024, at 80 years old. Fashion designer Jeffrey Banks was close with White and confirmed the news to Women's Wear Daily (WWD). White reportedly died in hospice care, but the cause has not yet been shared at the time of writing. As an actor, White was briefly a cast member on the soap opera "Guiding Light," playing the part of William Reynolds. He also did some theater work and appeared in the movies "Gun Hill" and "Central Park." As a model, White helped to shape the fashion industry and make way for more diversity. He was the second-ever Black model on a GQ cover, for an issue published in November 1979. In fact, White's first-ever Instagram post was that cover.

The sad truth of the modeling world is that there is a stark lack of diversity, but White was able to make positive changes. In a 2011 interview cited by WWD, he described meeting with agents at the legendary agency Wilhelmina about creating more diversity across the board. "I wanted to bring about change," White said. "I really confronted the establishment about why there were not more Black male images. At first, I thought I was going to get thrown in jail and beaten up because of my approach. But then they realized that they were wrong and that they were behind society and behind the times, and that they had to listen to me." They signed him as a model assuming White wouldn't succeed, though the opposite ended up being true.

