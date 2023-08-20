What Happened To The Cast Of Guiding Light?
Daytime soap operas have waned in recent years. When it comes to the number that still air daily, several iconic and landmark shows have fallen as viewer tastes have changed. One such show was "Guiding Light," which started as a radio program before running for 57 years on CBS, with the final episode airing in September 2009. It was the first of many soaps to come to an end, with "As the World Turns," "All My Children," and "One Life to Live" also all ending their network TV runs in the following years.
While "Guiding Light" has been off the air for more than a decade, that doesn't mean that fans of the show aren't eager to see what happened to the actors who brought some of the most infamous characters to life. From those who went on to other soap roles to those who found their footing and became much bigger Hollywood stars, here's what the cast of "Guiding Light" has been up to over the years.
Grant Aleksander received a college degree
After portraying Phillip Spaulding for 518 episodes, Grant Aleksander stepped away from a career as an actor, appearing only in 12 episodes of the series "Tainted Dreams" as Adam Clark. However, after initially leaving Washington & Lee University to pursue an acting career, he returned after "Guided Light" ended, finally earning his degree from the school in 2012 — 34 years after he first enrolled.
Aleksander spends his time in New Jersey, where he lives with his wife, Sherry Ramsey. He is also an animal rights advocate and has worked with PETA on a PSA warning people not to leave their animals inside cars on a hot day.
Kevin Bacon became a movie star and married a fellow actor
Kevin Bacon has made a name for himself in Hollywood since the 1980s, but before his big break as Ren in "Footloose" catapulted him into stardom, he appeared in 11 episodes of "Guiding Light" as Tim Werner. He left the series in 1981.
Following his breakthrough, he went on to several other big projects, including roles in "JFK," "A Few Good Men," "Apollo 13," "Mystic River," "Frost/Nixon," "X-Men: First Class," "Crazy, Stupid Love," "R.I.P.D." and "Patriot's Day." He also starred as Ryan Hardy on the FOX series "The Following" for three seasons.
Bacon married actress Kyra Sedgwick in 1988, and the pair had a son, Travis, in 1989 and a daughter, Sosie, in 1992. Both kids followed their parents with careers in Hollywood, with Travis serving as the frontman of the band CONTRACULT Collective, according to People. Meanwhile, Sosie is an actor and has starred in shows including "13 Reasons Why" and "Narcos: Mexico."
Crystal Chappell became a multi-hyphenate actor
Crystal Chappell starred as Olivia Spencer for 394 episodes of "Guiding Light" and ended her character arc on the show in 2009. Since then, she went on to star in two additional soap operas, as Dr. Carly Manning on "Days of Our Lives" and Danielle Spencer on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Other roles include Jane on "The Inn" and Gina Brogno on "Venice the Series."
However, Chappell has also gone on to serve in several behind-the-scenes roles. According to her LinkedIn, she served as a writer, creator, and executive producer on "The Grove" and "Venice: The Series" and an EP on "Beacon Hill." She also worked as a line producer and now serves as the CEO of Open Book Productions.
Daniel Cosgrove showed off his dark side in future roles
After becoming well-known as Matt Durning on "Beverly Hills, 90210," Daniel Cosgrove went on to join "Guiding Light" in 2002, where he starred in 285 episodes as Bill Lewis III. He has stayed active in Hollywood since then with several other soap jobs, including prominent turns as Chris Hughes in "As the World Turns" and Scott Chandler in "All My Children."
However, more recent roles allowed Cosgrove to show off his darker side as an actor. He starred as Ron on Netflix's "You," an abusive husband and stepfather, and he notably portrayed Aiden Jennings on "Days of Our Lives," where his character attempted to kill Hope Brady after marrying her. He later returned to the series after being presumed dead and attempted to blackmail her as well.
Outside of his roles on television, Cosgrove has been married to his wife Marie since 1997. They are the parents of two children, Lily and Esme Rose.
Frank Dicopoulos mainly stepped out of the spotlight
Following the end of "Guiding Light," Frank Dicopoulos, who portrayed Frank Cooper Jr. for 538 episodes, stepped back from Hollywood. Since 2009, he has appeared in the film "Chuck" and starred as Andrew Rutledge for 31 episodes of the podcast series "Forever and a Day." Besides those projects, he has not appeared in films or on television. However, he has stayed in touch with some of his former cast members.
He told Soap Opera News in 2022 that he and his wife moved from New Jersey to California in recent years because he was determined to get back into what he loved. "The driving force for me personally was I felt like I was dying in New Jersey. It's a very dramatic word, but I felt like I just wasn't motivated," he said. "It's tough, but I'll get there. I don't quit. ... I've always felt a calling, and I'm trying to find it, and it will happen."
Frank Grillo divorced his co-star and starred in Marvel films
Frank Grillo starred as Hart Jessup on "Guiding Light" for 110 episodes, leaving the show in 1999. He married co-star Wendy Moniz, who portrayed Dinah Marler. In 2000, the two became parents to two children, Liam and Rio. However, they filed for divorce in 2020, according to People.
Though his marriage didn't work out, Grillo has found himself a busy man, landing many acting roles over the years. He has appeared in "For the People," "Blind Justice," "Prison Break," "The Gates," "The Purge: Election Year," "Kingdom," and "Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard."
However, Grillo's biggest role to date has been Brock Rumlow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who he portrayed in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Captain America: Civil War," and "Avengers: Endgame."
Nia Long became well-known for films projects -- and a personal life scandal
Nia Long had a small role on "Guiding Light," starring as Kat Speakes for 17 episodes and leaving the show in 1993. However, that small role helped open the door to bigger opportunities, and she went on to have an impressive television and film career. Some of her roles include Lisa Wilkes on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," Sasha Monroe on "Third Watch," Roberta Tubbs on "The Cleveland Show," Giuliana on "Empire" and Assistant Director Shay Mosley on "NCIS: Los Angeles." She also starred as Sherry Pearce in "Big Momma's House" and "Big Momma's House 2" and Jordan Armstrong in "The Best Man," "The Best Man Holiday" and "The Best Man: The Final Chapters."
Unfortunately, in 2022, Long's impressive career became overshadowed by scandal after her then-fiance, former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, was found to have had an affair with a female subordinate and was suspended. The couple, who share a son, later announced they were ending their 13-year relationship. "The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life," a source told People.
Robert Newman remained active with his acting career
Robert Newman portrayed one of the more iconic characters on "Guiding Light," giving life to Joshua Lewis for 830 episodes through 2009. However, when the show came to an end, he managed to stay busy and has consistently found work in the years since.
His biggest and most prominent roles include Richard on "Venice the Series," Roger Sikorski in "Inventing Anna," and Ashland Locke on "The Young the Restless." However, he has also been featured in a handful of primetime shows like "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Criminal Minds," "Homeland," "NCIS," "Chicago Fire," and "House of Cards."
Outside of acting, Newman has been married to fellow actor Britt Helfer since 1986. They have two children together, a daughter, Kendal, and a son, Connor.
Hayden Panettiere faced struggles
One of the most well-known names to graduate from "Guiding Light" was Hayden Panettiere, who portrayed Lizzie Spaulding for 44 episodes. After leaving the show in 2000, her career took off, leading to two of her most well-known roles to date — Claire Bennet in "Heroes" and Juliette Barnes in "Nashville." She went on to have several film roles as well, notably portraying Britney in "Bring it On: All or Nothing," and Kirby Reed in "Scream 4" and "Scream VI."
However, Panettiere began to face turmoil in her personal life. After getting engaged to Wladimir Klitschko, she gave birth to their daughter, Kaya, in 2014. She went on to struggle with postpartum depression and an addiction to opioids and alcohol. Following her split from Klitschko in 2018, she also surrendered custody of her daughter. Her next relationship, with Brian Hickerson, was marked by domestic violence and abuse, though the pair have seemingly reconciled after getting sober.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Tom Pelphrey is now part of a Hollywood supercouple
Tom Pelphrey starred as Jonathan Randall on "Guiding Light" for 169 episodes, ending his run in 2009. He later went on to star as Mik Dante on "As the World Turns," Kurt Bunker on "Banshee," Ward Meachum in "Iron Fist," and most notably, Ben Davis on "Ozark."
While his career has taken off in an impressive way, Pelphrey is also well-known these days for his relationship with former "Big Bang Theory" actress Kaley Cuoco. The pair met at the "Ozark" premiere in 2022 and instantly hit it off. Six months later, in October, they announced they were expecting a baby together and welcomed a daughter, Matilda, in March 2023. Pelphrey gushed about his romance with Cuoco in an interview with Glamour in May, admitting that despite life shifting for them in big ways, he wouldn't change anything.
"It's been incredible. Life feels a little bit like a fairy tale. We just celebrated a year together, and everything has changed. And yet every step of the way has never even felt like a decision to be made or a choice," he said. "It's just like, this is what happens now, and this is what happens next. And now we have a beautiful daughter."
Ron Raines portrayed a prolific character on Guiding Light
Like most soap operas, "Guiding Light" had a large cast of characters over the years, though a few stand out as some of the most prolific due to their long-running roles. One of those was Alan Spaulding, who Ron Raines portrayed for 521 episodes.
Since the end of the soap in 2009, Raines has dabbled in roles elsewhere, appearing in the 2012 film "Wanderlust," as well as several TV shows. He has appeared in episodes of "One Life to Live," "Person of Interest," "Elementary," "The Good Wife," "Beacon Hill," "The Blacklist," and "The Gilded Age."
Raines has been married to Dona D. Vaughn since 1986, and the two are parents to a daughter, Charlotte Alessandra Vaughn Raines, who has become an actor herself, starring in theater productions around the world.
Emme Rylan became a household name for soap operas
Emme Rylan was another actor who would portray Lizzie Spaulding on "Guiding Light," taking on the role for 396 episodes before exiting in 2009. Like her predecessor, Hayden Panettiere, she also starred in "Bring it On: All or Nothing," portraying Panettiere's character's enemy, Winnie.
However, Rylan made a bigger name for herself in the world of soap operas, going on to portray Abby Newman for 229 episodes of "The Young and the Restless" from 2010 to 2013 and then tackling the role of Lulu Spencer for 614 episodes of "General Hospital." She left the series in 2021. It was never explicitly stated why she left, but she took to social media around the time of her character's exit to share that she and her partner, Don Money, were moving and had packed up their home, according to Soaps.
Rylan and Money also share three children: two sons, Jackson and Levi, and a daughter, Dakota. She frequently posts photos of adventures with her kids on Instagram.
Brittany Snow starred in the Pitch Perfect films
Another big-name star who appeared on "Guiding Light" was Brittany Snow, who portrayed Susan "Daisy" Lemay for 12 episodes before exiting the soap in 2000. Since then, her career blew up, with a starring role as Meg Pryor on "American Dreams," as well as other television roles in "Harry's Law," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," and "Almost Family." However, Snow is best known for her work in movies, which included starring as Kate in "John Tucker Must Die" and Amber Von Tussle in "Hairspray." Her most iconic role came when she portrayed Chloe in the three "Pitch Perfect" films.
Snow married Tyler Stanaland in 2020, though the pair separated in 2022 and finalized their divorce in 2023. She later admitted in an interview with Bustle that the year prior had been the hardest of her life, between the end of her marriage and her grandmother passing away. One of her former "Pitch Perfect" co-stars stepped up for her in a huge way. She revealed, "The last year has been really tricky for me, and one of the girls, just, you know, opened up her door, and I just fell down to the ground and just cried and laid there. And she basically nursed me back to health for like four days."
Gina Tognoni portrayed an infamous character on The Young and the Restless
Following a 383-episode run as Dinah Marler on "Guiding Light," Gina Tognoni found roles on several series, including Sami Nelson on "Venice the Series" and Kelly Cramer Buchanan on "One Life to Live." Daytime soap fans likely recognize her most from her 651-episode run as Phyllis Summers on "The Young the Restless," which earned her a 2015 Daytime Emmy nomination and, later, a 2017 win for Outstanding Lead Actress.
However, Tognoni was later let go from the CBS soap in 2019 and replaced by Michelle Stafford, who returned to the role she originated after a stint portraying Nina Reeves on "General Hospital." Stafford has remained in the role ever since, and Tognoni has seemingly taken a break from acting after her exit.
Tognoni has been married to Joseph Chiarello since 2009, whom she was introduced to by her "Guiding Light" co-star Beth Ehlers.
Paul Wesley became a hearthrob after portraying a vampire
These days, Paul Wesley is best known for a myriad of roles, but some may recognize him from his brief portrayal of Max Nickerson on "Guiding Light." He portrayed the character for six episodes before walking away in 2000. He was later cast as Luke Cates in "Wolf Lake" and Tomme DeFelice in "American Dreams."
However, Wesley was catapulted into a new level of stardom when he landed the role of vampire Stefan Salvatore in "The Vampire Diaries," a role he portrayed for 171 episodes. A thirst for vampire-themed content at the time helped turn him into a heartthrob — though he admitted in a 2023 interview with InStyle that he would pass on a reboot of the show and generally anything else vampire-related again, hoping to be recognized for other work.
Since then, Wesley has also gone on to star as Tucker Reed in "Tell Me a Story" and currently stars as James Kirk on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."
Laura Wright became a household name
Laura Wright memorably portrayed Cassie Layne for 215 episodes of "Guiding Light" before leaving the show in 2005. However, that role was nothing compared to the iconic character she would then take on — Carly Corinthos on "General Hospital."
Wright was cast as Carly the same year she left "Guiding Light," and has gone on to star in over 2,400 episodes. She still portrays the character, which earned her a Daytime Emmy win in 2011 and consecutive nominations in 2012, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2022. In a 2020 interview with TV Insider, she credited her time on "Guiding Light" for helping her accept the role of Carly and make it her own.
"I think it gave me the confidence that I needed to make the move and being able to walk on set and play Carly. You can't come on being afraid," she said, adding, "My time on 'Guiding Light' taught me a lot about acting and being in a talented and strong personality cast ... It also taught me how to have my own method and hold my own with these talented actors."
Kim Zimmer wrote a book about her iconic role
"Guiding Light" was perhaps nothing without Reva Shayne, who Kim Zimmer portrayed for 1,939 episodes. While she went on to still star in other projects, notably tackling the role of Echo DiSavoy on "One Life to Live," Zimmer has sought other avenues as well since the show's 2009 end.
Having portrayed such an iconic role on the long-running soap, Zimmer recounted her experiences in the 2010 memoir "I'm Just Sayin'!: Three Deaths, Seven Husbands and a Clone! My Life as a Daytime Diva." The book recounts several of her memorable storylines, including her character's diagnosis as a manic-depressive, life as an Amish woman and a princess, time travel, an evil clone, and breast cancer. It also revisited her memorable on-screen marriages to several characters, including Alan Spaulding and Buzz Cooper, as well as other members of the Lewis family before her epic romance with Joshua Lewis (portrayed by Robert Newman).