What Happened To The Cast Of Guiding Light?

Daytime soap operas have waned in recent years. When it comes to the number that still air daily, several iconic and landmark shows have fallen as viewer tastes have changed. One such show was "Guiding Light," which started as a radio program before running for 57 years on CBS, with the final episode airing in September 2009. It was the first of many soaps to come to an end, with "As the World Turns," "All My Children," and "One Life to Live" also all ending their network TV runs in the following years.

While "Guiding Light" has been off the air for more than a decade, that doesn't mean that fans of the show aren't eager to see what happened to the actors who brought some of the most infamous characters to life. From those who went on to other soap roles to those who found their footing and became much bigger Hollywood stars, here's what the cast of "Guiding Light" has been up to over the years.