What Happened To U.S. Olympic Swimmer Missy Franklin?
Olympic Swimmer Katie Ledecky may be the talk of the 2024 Summer Olympics, but a decade ago, there was another golden girl of Olympic swimming: Missy Franklin. Franklin made her international debut at the 2012 London Games. At just 17 years old, the swimming sensation nabbed four gold medals and shattered two world records. Franklin's Olympic performance elevated her to global celebrity status. In 2016, Franklin competed at the Rio De Janeiro Olympics, where she and her teammates scored a gold medal in the 4 × 200-meter freestyle relay.
Tragically, Franklin's Olympic career was cut short. Soon after her triumphant stint in London, the athlete developed excruciating shoulder pain due to chronic severe tendonitis. In 2018, Franklin made the most difficult choice of her career: at just 23 years old, the Olympian announced that she was retiring from swimming. Franklin broke the news via a heartfelt letter to ESPN. "This is by no means the end," the champion wrote. She added, "Swimming has been, and always will be, a big part of my life and I absolutely plan to stay involved in what I believe is the best sport in the world, just in a different way."
These days, Franklin has certainly followed through on her promise to stay involved in the swimming world. Rather than joining the ranks of Olympic gold medalists you never hear about anymore, she has continued living in the public eye and uplifting the swimming community. Here's what Franklin has been up to since her Olympic heyday.
Missy Franklin got married
One year after her retirement, Franklin said "I do" to her husband, fellow swimmer Hayes Johnson. Today, she goes by Missy Franklin-Johnson. As Franklin recalled to Couture Colorado, she first met Johnson as a teenager during an awards ceremony, where she playfully challenged him to a dance-off. Although Franklin didn't reveal who won the dance-off, the encounter clearly made a lasting impression on both athletes. Years later, the pair reconnected, and their love blossomed.
Franklin and Johnson tied the knot in September 2019. Their ceremony, which contained tons of personal wedding details, took place in Franklin's home state of Colorado. "For our wedding, we really wanted to stay classic and elegant," the swimmer dished to Couture Colorado. She added, "I really wanted it to be candlelight centered, and we wanted to keep the colors ivories, whites, greenery, and gold — really just that classic elegance." On the big day, Franklin stunned in a classic white gown adorned with fine lace details. Tears of joy spilled from her eyes as she walked down the aisle with her father.
In 2020, Franklin spoke with People about her marital bliss. "My husband and I just feel so blessed," she gushed, "because we're very positive and optimistic people and you give us any situation and we will do everything within our power to make sure we're seeing the silver lining and the glass is always half-full."
She confirmed she has no plans to come out of retirement
The Olympic Games aren't just entertaining — they're also filled with triumphs and tear-inducing moments that live on through the annals of history. But as emotional as things can get for viewers, it doesn't compare to what Olympic athletes experience. For Missy Franklin, one of her most emotional career moments — aside from her gold medal wins — was her decision to retire from swimming in 2018.
Franklin's stellar track record as a competitive swimmer had many fans wondering if she would ever change her mind about retirement. However, in 2019, Franklin assured People that she would not be returning for another dip in the Olympic pool. "Absolutely not," Franklin told the publication. "I never got the second shoulder surgery that I needed and I just — I don't really see getting back in the water at this point in my life being the best thing for my physical or my mental health."
Regarding her future goals, Franklin said she felt it was time to "do good outside of the water." As part of that commitment, she began working on a campaign called Saving Lives Is Always Season, which aims to prevent drownings by promoting year-round swim classes. "We want them to get their kids in the pool right now, whether it's at a learn-to-swim school, a gym, or a local pool that's close to you, that's still open," Franklin explained. "Swimming is a life-saving skill, it is something that is so important for every child to know how to do."
Missy Franklin launched a jewelry line
In 2021, Missy Franklin created a custom jewelry line with OXB, a jewelry manufacturer that specializes in sweat-proof products. Her jewelry collection — which she dubbed Unfiltered Waters — features an assortment of rings, necklaces, and earrings with water-inspired designs. "This is for all my water lovers out there," Franklin wrote on the company's website. "While there are some swimming specific pieces (of course!), this is a collection for anyone who feels that special affinity to being in or around the water." Franklin also revealed that she wears her OXB designs while enjoying her favorite non-aquatic hobbies, such as running, hiking, and Barre.
As an Olympic athlete, Franklin is no stranger to brand partnerships, and OXB is just one of her many sponsors. Some of Franklin's other side hustles include sponsorships from brands like Speedo, Simple Mills, and SafeSplash. "I work in several different capacities for each company and love the work I am able to do," Franklin stated on OBX's website. Similar to other superstar athletes like Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and Olympic swimmer Caeleb Dressel, Franklin has forged a lucrative career by partnering with popular brands.
In 2021, the swimming sensation co-founded an apparel line with her husband called SwimSwag. On the company's website, Franklin wrote about what inspired her to create a swim-centric clothing brand. "We wanted to create something for swimmers from all over to wear to show their pride in how hard they work doing what they love every single day," she explained.
Missy Franklin became a mom
After numerous national victories and several Olympic medals, Missy Franklin's trophy case is undoubtedly bursting at the seams. But apart from her athletic achievements, there's one title that Franklin cherishes the most: Mom. In 2021, Franklin and her husband became first-time parents to a baby girl named Sarah Caitlin Johnson. The swimmer announced her daughter's arrival on Instagram, writing, "She's more perfect than anything we could have ever imagined. We love you so much Caitlin."
In a 2024 interview with Mile High Sports, Franklin raved about the joys of motherhood. "I gave birth to my daughter, Sarah Caitlin, in August of 2021," the Olympian shared. "So, we now have a 2-year-old. And anyone who knows me knows that being a mom has always been my end goal; my dream job. So, that has been a literal dream come true."
However, one doesn't need to read online publications to see how much Franklin loves her daughter, whom she affectionately calls "Cait Cait." The proof is written all over her Instagram account, where she frequently posts snapshots of the little girl. In August 2023, Franklin shared an adorable photo dump in honor of Caitlin's second birthday. "Happy second birthday to our LOVING, thoughtful, kind, gentle, outgoing, precious precious girl," the proud mom wrote. "The best two years of our lives, hands down. You are everything we dreamt of and so much more."
She made a cross-country move
Missy Franklin grew up in Colorado and has a deep affinity for her home state. Following the hoopla of her Olympic glory days, Franklin and her husband settled down in the picturesque town of Highlands Ranch, Colorado. However, in 2022, the couple decided to uproot from their Colorado abode and move across the country to Nashville, TN. While chatting with Mile High Sports in 2024, Franklin discussed why she decided to relocate to The Volunteer State. "[M]y husband and I moved to Nashville about two years ago in February," she explained, "because he's one of six children and almost his entire family is here in Nashville. We wanted to give Caitlin that chance to grow up with her aunts and uncles and cousins and her grandparents." She added that her parents also moved to Tennessee. "It's been amazing," she gushed. "We're absolutely loving it and we're so happy here."
Despite finding happiness in Tennessee, Franklin hasn't forgotten about her Rocky Mountain roots. These days, the gold medalist travels to Colorado often — especially in the winter. In a March 2024 Instagram post, Franklin shared some photos of herself and her family enjoying the snow in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. A few days later, she posted snapshots of her daughter Caitlin learning how to ski. In both posts, she referred to Colorado as "the actual happiest place on Earth."
Missy Franklin started a podcast
Missy Franklin may be retired from professional swimming, but she still has plenty to say about the sport. In January 2024, the Olympian launched a podcast called "Unfiltered Waters" with fellow swimmer Katie Hoff. The podcast focuses on all things swimming and offers valuable insights to fellow swim enthusiasts. Franklin unveiled the project via an Instagram post in 2023, writing, "We are BEYOND thrilled to announce the very first sneak peak into @unfilteredwaterspodcast with Missy Franklin and Katie Hoff! Join us on our journey to bring you genuine conversations that uncover the person beneath the athlete."
In 2023, Franklin sat down with the New York Times to share more details about "Unfiltered Waters." The swimmer acknowledged that being a professional athlete can feel overwhelming at times, but she hoped that the podcast would be a helpful resource for aspiring competitors. "So far, our guests have just been so lovely," Franklin told the publication. She added, "I think it's going to be so powerful for our audience to hear these elite, elite athletes — the best in the world — talk about their struggles and their hard times and how they overcame them, but also the moments that make it worth it and what they're learning outside of the water."
She created a swimsuit line with JC Penney
Considering that she's been swimming since age five, it's safe to say that Missy Franklin has worn a lot of bathing suits in her day. And when it comes to style and functionality, nobody knows swimsuits better than a professional swimmer. Therefore, it makes sense that Franklin has dabbled in swimwear design. In 2023, the Olympian launched her eponymous swimwear collection in collaboration with JCPenney and Sports Illustrated. Franklin was involved in every aspect of the design process. Using her keen eye, she selected a variety of fresh, fun colors to make each swimwear piece pop. Franklin also opted for sleek fabrics that complement an athletic lifestyle.
In a conversation with Women's Wear Daily, Franklin opened up about the inspiration behind her swimwear collection. "I think fun swimsuits should feel natural, boost your confidence and express your style," Franklin told the publication. "There has been so much work and effort that has gone into this partnership and this line of amazing suits, and I am so proud of what we're delivering. She added, "We have amazing cuts, we've got beautiful colors, different shapes and silhouettes, and most importantly, something for every single body type. A suit that will make you feel confident in your body, no matter what."
She joined the International Swimming Hall of Fame
As a professional athlete, Missy Franklin has been breaking barriers for her entire career. She entered her first Olympic trials at just 13 years old. By 17, she was an Olympic gold medalist four times over. At the end of her swimming career, Franklin was an 11-time world champion. With such incredible stats, it's no surprise that Franklin received one of the sport's highest honors. In 2023, the swimming sensation was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame. Franklin's induction ceremony included an on-stage appearance from her father, Dick Franklin, who presented her with the prestigious honor.
Shortly after the ceremony, Franklin took to Instagram to express her joy and gratitude. "The honor of a lifetime," she wrote. I am still trying to find words to process what this last weekend meant to me. Being inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame with such a prestigious class was overwhelming. To top it all off, having my dad induct me was the most special moment I could have asked for."
Looking back on her remarkable career, Franklin shared some insightful words with her followers. "The smallest, most seemingly insignificant moments are what hold the most value for me," she wrote. "So to everyone out there still chasing their dreams, please remember that the journey is just as, if not more beautiful, than the destination itself. Enjoy every second because you will miss it."
She's an advocate for kidney disease awareness
Missy Franklin's life took a tragic turn around 2019 when her father, Dick Franklin, was diagnosed with kidney failure. Dick's condition was the result of a genetic kidney disorder called autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). Dick inherited the disease from his father, as did two of his siblings. Franklin told HealthCentral that her father's diagnosis had left her feeling helpless. "My dad's disease really started progressing in 2019 and 2020. Things started to get bad then, and the disease started to impact his day-to-day life," the Olympian revealed. "Eventually, his kidneys were failing. That was the worst as his daughter, his friend, someone who'd looked up to him my entire life."
Fortunately, Dick's story has a happy ending. In 2022, the Franklin family put out a call via Facebook for a kidney donor. The post reached a fellow Olympic medalist named Crissy Perham, who ended up being a perfect donor match. Later that year, Dick underwent life-saving kidney transplant surgery.
Today, Franklin is a fierce advocate for kidney disease awareness. The Olympian uses her platform to preach the importance of kidney disease screenings and to encourage more people to become live donors. "Live organ donation SAVES. LIVES," she declared in a 2022 Instagram post. "It gives people the gift of time with their loved ones. There is NO greater gift." In addition to her social media advocacy, Franklin also works with pharmaceutical company Otsuka to spread kidney disease awareness.
Missy Franklin is deeply involved in the swimming community
Since retiring from swimming, Missy Franklin has spent a lot more time on dry land. While she's no longer competing, she maintains a strong leadership role in the swimming community. These days, Franklin is an ambassador for the USA Swimming Foundation. Franklin's work with the organization allows her to support the next generation of professional swimmers. She also uses the platform to raise awareness about children's pool safety. "I'm still an ambassador for the USA Swimming Foundation, and I'm very active with them," the Olympian told Mile High Sports in 2024. "I do lots of work around some lessons and drowning prevention, which is super important to me."
Franklin also serves on the board of Laureus Sports for Good Foundation, an organization that helps make sports accessible in underserved areas. Per their website, the foundation operates in more than 40 countries and sponsors around 300 programs. As a board member, Franklin plays a critical role in facilitating the organization's work. "Sport has been a constant in my life and I'm so grateful for everything it has given me," Franklin told the foundation in 2021. "Spending time at Laureus programs around the world opened my eyes to the crucial role sport plays, giving youth hope, inspiration, and a path to a better future. I'm excited to contribute what I can in my new role as a Trustee, using sport, helping young people overcome inequality and discrimination."