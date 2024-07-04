What Happened To U.S. Olympic Swimmer Missy Franklin?

Olympic Swimmer Katie Ledecky may be the talk of the 2024 Summer Olympics, but a decade ago, there was another golden girl of Olympic swimming: Missy Franklin. Franklin made her international debut at the 2012 London Games. At just 17 years old, the swimming sensation nabbed four gold medals and shattered two world records. Franklin's Olympic performance elevated her to global celebrity status. In 2016, Franklin competed at the Rio De Janeiro Olympics, where she and her teammates scored a gold medal in the 4 × 200-meter freestyle relay.

Advertisement

Tragically, Franklin's Olympic career was cut short. Soon after her triumphant stint in London, the athlete developed excruciating shoulder pain due to chronic severe tendonitis. In 2018, Franklin made the most difficult choice of her career: at just 23 years old, the Olympian announced that she was retiring from swimming. Franklin broke the news via a heartfelt letter to ESPN. "This is by no means the end," the champion wrote. She added, "Swimming has been, and always will be, a big part of my life and I absolutely plan to stay involved in what I believe is the best sport in the world, just in a different way."

These days, Franklin has certainly followed through on her promise to stay involved in the swimming world. Rather than joining the ranks of Olympic gold medalists you never hear about anymore, she has continued living in the public eye and uplifting the swimming community. Here's what Franklin has been up to since her Olympic heyday.

Advertisement