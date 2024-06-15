The Stunning Transformation Of US Olympic Swimmer Katie Ledecky

When it comes to women's swimming, one name looms large: Olympic champion Katie Ledecky. Born in 1997, this native of Washington, D.C. has spent the past decade or so racking up Olympic gold medals and assorted world championships — and not just a few. In addition to breaking several world records, she's won 10 Olympic medals (so far), seven of them gold. She also holds 21 world championships (as of June 2024), a record number for a female swimmer, and broken 16 world records.

Not surprisingly, her dominance in the sport has given her celebrity status, evident from the more than 600,000 folks who follow her on Instagram, and her TV appearances on such talk shows as "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." While guesting on that show in 2021, she hilariously shot down an assumption that's been drilled into most of our heads since childhood. "I might have some parents coming after me for this," she revealed, "but I think we can debunk the myth. You can eat before you swim."

Not only is Ledecky set to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, she's also celebrating the release of her memoir, "Just Add Water." And there's more about the journey of this fascinating athlete, and the stunning transformation of U.S. Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky.

