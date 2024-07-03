Prince Harry's Flashy Fashion Faux Pas Made His Feelings About The Royals Crystal Clear

Thanks to his feud with the rest of the royal family, royal fans are often skeptical of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's actions and intentions. Even one seemingly simple fashion choice had the public questioning his motives. In April 2024, the Duke of Sussex was given the honor of presenting the Military Times' "Soldier of the Year" award. Yet, his choice to appear on camera showing off his own military award without the medal his father gave him made for some complicated optics.

Advertisement

When he appeared onscreen via Zoom, Harry was standing outside of the Montecito, California mansion that he and Meghan Markle moved into in 2020. On his jacket, he wore an Afghanistan campaign medal, which was given to members of the military who served active duty while in Afghanistan, and three Jubilee medals: a Golden Jubilee medal, Diamond Jubilee medal, and Platinum Jubilee medal. The medals Harry chose to wear that weren't awarded to him for his military service were given to him by Queen Elizabeth II. Yet, he didn't sport his Coronation medal, which King Charles III gave to him for his coronation in 2023. This choice may have been a sign of Harry's feud with his father. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Newsweek, "Those eligible who were involved in the coronation were given a medal. The Sussexes do nothing by chance and this clearly emphasizes or is intended to emphasize his distance from the royal family."

Advertisement