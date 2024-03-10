A Timeline Of Prince Harry And King Charles III's Years-Long Feud

The royal family drama just never seems to end. Between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's not-so-graceful royal exit and Harry's bombshell revelations about the monarchy since his departure, the royal tea has been piping hot the past couple of years. More recently, the spotlight has once again been on Prince Harry and King Charles III's relationship, after the latter was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. Harry jetted to the U.K. to see his father, but it appears the chances of Harry returning to the royal fold remain slim.

Harry has had a complicated relationship with his father since leaving the monarchy — not that his relationship with Charles was ever perfect anyway. After Charles and Princess Diana's marriage ended because of Charles' affair with Camilla, Queen Consort, Harry and Prince William found themselves hopping between households.

"There was the point where our parents split and ... we never saw our mother enough or we never saw our father enough," Harry said during an interview for the documentary, "Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy" (via Closer Weekly). If royal biographer Penny Junor is to be believed, Harry and Charles were never quite as close as one would expect. "Charles has always been quite a remote figure," Junor told the Daily Beast. Since Harry's departure from the institution, his relationship with his father has been more strained than ever, and as royal pundits know well, the tea is still hot.