Here's What RHOA Star Kandi Burruss Looks Like Going Makeup Free

Kandi Burruss of Xscape and "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" fame is known for her makeup looks while on stage and during filming. It's highly unlikely to see the star without her hair or makeup done when out in public or posting to socials. However, during the coronavirus pandemic, Burruss had no choice but to skip the full beat she was used to.

Advertisement

In the thick of the pandemic when the world was completely shut down, there was no access to "luxury" self-care services that many are accustomed to. That included beauty services like hair and makeup. Of course, the singer was no exception to the rule...and she wasn't too happy about it.

A few years before her 2024 departure from "Real Housewives," Burruss posted a photo of herself online looking less than glam. While fans praised her natural beauty, she admitted that she wanted to get back into the makeup chair as soon as possible.