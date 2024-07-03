Here's What RHOA Star Kandi Burruss Looks Like Going Makeup Free
Kandi Burruss of Xscape and "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" fame is known for her makeup looks while on stage and during filming. It's highly unlikely to see the star without her hair or makeup done when out in public or posting to socials. However, during the coronavirus pandemic, Burruss had no choice but to skip the full beat she was used to.
In the thick of the pandemic when the world was completely shut down, there was no access to "luxury" self-care services that many are accustomed to. That included beauty services like hair and makeup. Of course, the singer was no exception to the rule...and she wasn't too happy about it.
A few years before her 2024 departure from "Real Housewives," Burruss posted a photo of herself online looking less than glam. While fans praised her natural beauty, she admitted that she wanted to get back into the makeup chair as soon as possible.
Kandi Burruss lamented about her makeup-free look during the shutdown
Kandi Burruss, like many of us, was forced to forego her standard beauty routine over the days of the pandemic. The "RHOA" star shared a picture of herself on Instagram with a fresh face and her natural hair tied up in a messy bun. "I'm gonna keep it [100] wit y'all. I'm lookin' tired AF with these dark circles, no makeup, no lashes, hair ain't done, nails f***ed up," Burruss posted in the caption. She also mentioned the hardships of being around her family all day while on lockdown, which was stressful for many families. "This quarantine bs ain't for me. Teaching school, cleaning, & cooking all day... I can't take it!!!! This can't be life," she added.
Fans quickly affirmed Burruss in the comments. "You look absolutely beautiful here Kandi. Your natural beauty is shining through," one user shared. Another commented, Still pretty, girl. Honestly, you don't look bad at all. You look great." And while Burruss may be confident in her overall appearance, it's clear that she enjoys getting dolled up. So much so, that the serial entrepreneur had committed to a new beauty venture months before the shutdown happened.
The entrepreneur launched her own cosmetics line in 2019
Self-care and beauty are clearly very important to Kandi Burruss and she eventually added "beauty mogul" to her resume. Almost a year before the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, the former RHOA star had launched her own cosmetics line. The appropriately titled Kandi Koated Cosmetics launched in July 2019. Complete with concealers, eye shadows, lipsticks, and other cruelty-free beauty products, the launch of the line reflected what Burruss herself wanted to see in the world.
The Xscape singer shared in a press release at the time of the launch, "Kandi Koated is more than a cosmetics line. It is a celebration of beauty, individuality, and diversity in a world where acceptance should be more than a goal. It should be our reality. She added. "I can't wait to share this collection and its message of empowerment with people across the country and around the world."
Kandi Koated boasts much more than just makeup these days. The line has expanded over the years to include bath and body inventory as well as grooming products that cater to men. With the popular line still in production on top of her other business ventures, it's no wonder why Burruss was the richest cast member of the "Real Housewives of Atlanta."