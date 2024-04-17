The Most Shocking Departures In Real Housewives History
Whether they're flipping tables in New Jersey, flinging wine in Potomac, or faking friendships in Beverly Hills, the women of Bravo's hit reality television franchise "Real Housewives" never fail to enthrall and entertain viewers. The secret to Housewives' success is deceptively simple: Take a group of fabulously dressed and aspirationally wealthy female friends who live in a trendy, interesting city, liberally sprinkle in drama and conflict, and then stir the pot until the ratings boil over.
The execution of the formula hinges on the chemistry of the cast, and their ability to get fans invested in their friendships and rivalries. Over time, the audience forms strong opinions on and attachments to the women, choosing sides and picking favorites, so when one or more of the ladies is let go or opts to leave, fans who have grown devoted to them can be left devastated, especially if the exit was unexpected. Here we'll recount some of the most shocking departures in "Real Housewives" history.
NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
There have been a lot of iconic Housewives since the franchise began in 2006, but few from the Bravoverse have impacted pop culture like NeNe Leakes. The original cast members of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" played a pivotal role in the show's success, so fans were shocked and dismayed when Leakes walked away in 2015 to focus on other ventures.
At the time, Andy Cohen tweeted that Leakes would always be "welcome back to the house she helped build." That sentiment proved true when she returned briefly for Seasons 10-12, before bowing out again. The circumstances surrounding her second departure were much less cordial, as the actress eventually filed a lawsuit alleging that Cohen and Bravo fostered a hostile and racist work environment and calling on her fans to boycott Bravo. Though the lawsuit was dropped in 2022, a complete reconciliation has yet to occur.
Robyn Dixon, The Real Housewives of Potomac
When "The Real Housewives of Potomac" debuted on January 17, 2016, Robyn Dixon was one of the original cast members holding a champagne flute. Whether it was her complicated rekindled romance with her ex-husband, Juan Dixon, or her fiery feuds with her co-stars, Dixon kept fans tuning in with her drama. Accusations of colorism and allegations that she'd participated in a smear campaign against castmate Candiace Dillard Bassett's husband, Chris Bassett, in an attempt to "hide" rumors of Juan's infidelity soured some viewers.
Fans on X, formerly Twitter, called for a boycott of the show following the tension-filled Season 8 reunion prompting Dixon to announce on the "Reasonably Shady" podcast in April 2024, in which she co-hosts with Gizelle Bryant, that she had been fired from the show. "The network did not invite me back," Dixon said. "I was fired, for lack of better words."
Crystal Kung Minkoff, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The first Asian-American woman to hold a diamond when she joined "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" for Season 11 was Crystal Kung Minkoff, who made a place for herself amongst the glitz and glam of Beverly Hills by being refreshingly real. Sharing her family drama, Chinese culture, and life recovering from bulimia, her combination of vulnerability and normalcy won fans over. Following an initial dust-up with Sutton Stracke over racial insensitivity, Kung Minkoff occasionally faded into the background amid the larger-than-life personalities of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."
However, in her third season, Kung Minkoff seemed to hit her stride, mixing it up with newcomer Annemarie Wiley, reconciling her differences with Sutton Stracke, and forming a genuine connection with Garcelle Beauvais. Her performance at the Season 13 reunion and explosive confrontations with Dorit Kemsley left viewers excited to see what the future held for the brunette beauty. Her April 2024 announcement on Instagram that she would not be returning was met with surprise and disappointment by fans on X.
Jen Shah, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Most Housewives who part ways with their show exit their respective franchises for personal reasons or because the network feels it's time for a change. "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" original cast member Jen Shah didn't leave for greener pastures nor was she given her walking papers by Bravo. Instead, Shah traded in her Prada for a prison uniform when, in January 2023, she was sentenced to serve 6.5 years for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Shah's legal issues were a central storyline during the second and third seasons of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." She steadfastly proclaimed her innocence, convincing her castmates to believe in and stand behind her. Therefore, it was a shock when she reversed course in July 2022, offering a guilty plea to the court and apologizing to her victims.
Shah began her sentence in February of 2023. Her presence lingered over the show when she was a frequent topic of conversation during Season 4 and became a central figure in the mystery surrounding Heather Gay's black eye. Initially playing coy about how the injury occurred, Heather would later claim Shah was responsible for the shiner, which Shah adamantly denies.
Phaedra Parks, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Phaedra Parks quickly became a fan favorite on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" with her fun-loving personality, compelling confessionals, and razor-sharp reunion reads when she joined the cast for Season 3. The sassy Southern Belle's fun friendships with Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss and her fierce feud with Kenya Moore kept Parks front and center for six seasons. A falling out with her former best friend Burruss laid the groundwork that would eventually lead to Parks' departure from the show. An explosive confrontation during the Season 9 reunion revealed that Parks spread false allegations that Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, were plotting to drug and sexually take advantage of Williams.
The fallout divided fans, and with Burruss contemplating legal action against Parks, Bravo had no choice but to part ways with her. Despite her actions, Parks remains a popular television personality with a large fanbase, even working her way back into the NBCUniversal family and Bravoverse with appearances on "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club" and "Traitors," before joining the cast of "Married to Medicine" for Season 10.
Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Whether stirring up drama as part of the Fox Force Five or showing her softer side as a devoted and protective wife and mother, Lisa Rinna never hesitated to lay it all on the line in front of the cameras. The sultry soap star's strong opinions and personality, along with her lack of a filter on camera and often problematic social media posts, made Rinna a controversial figure among viewers of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Some fans saw her as a fun personality that kept things interesting, while others felt she was a toxic cloud hanging over Beverly Hills.
Opinions were so split regarding Rinna that fans famously booed her at 2022's BravoCon. Regardless of whether they loved or hated her, Rinna's fans and foes all agreed that as long as she remained the main topic of conversation, her spot on the show was secure and she wasn't going anywhere. With a diamond being a guaranteed part of her future, Lisa Rinna stunned viewers when she announced she was leaving in January 2023 after eight seasons, having reached a mutual decision with Bravo that it was time to go their separate ways.
Monica Garcia, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
A new Housewife can struggle in her first season to find her place in the cast and gain the attention of fans, but Monica Garcia came out of the gate swinging. Whether taking on Lisa Barlow, dishing all the dramatic dirt about her scandalous affair with her brother-in-law that ended her marriage, or putting her volatile relationship with her mother, Linda Darnell, on full display, Garcia made the most of her camera time.
While some audience members felt she was being fake and doing too much, others believed she was a much-needed breath of fresh air and welcomed the newcomer with open arms. There was little doubt that Garcia would be invited back to film the next season of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." However, her costar, Heather Gay, blew Garcia's chances of returning to smithereens by exposing her as the mastermind behind the messy Reality Von (Tea)se Instagram account. The other ladies were furious to find out that Garcia was responsible for the page that relentlessly trolled and attacked them for years. The resulting confrontation left Bravo little choice but to make Garcia a one-season wonder and put her on pause.
Vicki Gunvalson, The Real Housewives of Orange County
As the OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson never failed to entertain on "The Real Housewives of Orange County." Her memorable moments include comparing herself to Jesus and dramatically declaring she was being nailed to the cross, coming unglued on a poor customer service representative over having been sent "a little family van" as her family's ride to the airport, feuding with her co-stars over then-boyfriend Brooks Ayers and his cancer claims, and her emotional breakdown after receiving the heartbreaking phone call informing her that mother had died.
As one of the longest-running housewives across all the franchises, Gunvalson set herself apart from other cast members with an entertaining blend of vulnerability and villainy. As one of the original Housewives on the flagship franchise, fans couldn't imagine the OC without her, and she remained a core component of the show for 14 seasons.
In January 2020, her unexpected revelation on Instagram that she'd been asked to hand over her orange surprised fans. Vicki Gunvalson made no secret of her disappointment over Bravo's decision and has admitted she misses the show and is open to returning. While Gunvalson has made guest appearances in Season 17 and is rumored to make another for Season 18, she has not been invited back full-time, much to the chagrin of many fans.
Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Embodying opulence and elegance, British beauty Lisa Vanderpump captivated viewers of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" with her charm, cheek, and chutzpah. From her luxurious home to her successful business ventures to her fabulous wardrobe and killer confessionals, Vanderpump was the perfect housewife and reigned as the undisputed Queen of Beverly Hills. Fans were sure Vanderpump would never lose her diamond, but the infamous "Puppygate" incident changed everything.
Lisa Vanderpump walked away from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2019 and skipped the Season 9 reunion after a nasty season-long pile-on from the other ladies. Her exit from the show also resulted in the fracturing of Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump's friendship. Fans were furious and heartbroken, and have never stopped clamoring for her to return. While Vanderpump has repeatedly shut down any hope that the Queen of Diamonds may return to "RHOBH" to reclaim her throne, fans can still watch her rule the roost on her popular spin-off "Vanderpump Rules" which focuses on the staff at Vanderpump's restaurant properties and has aired on Bravo for a successful 11 seasons.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Her over-the-top personality, clandestine affair with "Big Poppa," wig-shifting confrontations with Shereé Whitfield, unintentionally hilarious vocal performances, and friendship turmoil with NeNe Leakes, made Kim Zolciak-Biermann one of the most must-see stars of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Zolciak-Biermann never backed down from a fight or missed an opportunity to have fun and seemed primed for a long run in Atlanta when it all came crashing down. During a Season 5 argument with the other women over missing a cast trip and allegations of Zolciak-Biermann's dishonesty, she stormed off and seemingly quit the show on the spot.
The singer would later explain to Bravo's Daily Dish, "I left Housewives because I was in a position where I was very pregnant and I'm at a very different place in my life. It's almost like I cannot relate to the other women. I want to be home with my family, and it was just so combative and so aggressive. I can handle it and I have for five years, but it got to the point where my blood pressure was really high, and it wasn't before I started filming. I had another life to think about. It's really that simple." While she'd star in a successful spin-off, "Don't Be Tardy" and make a handful of guest appearances on Seasons 9, 10, and 15 of "RHOA," Zolciak-Biermann has yet to pick her peach back up for a full-time return to the show.
Jennie Nguyen, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Jennie Nguyen joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" in Season 2 and immediately made an impression on fans. Nguyen's strength and vulnerability struck a chord with viewers when she shared her family's harrowing immigration story with her friend and fellow housewife Lisa Barlow. She also opened up about the heartache she and her husband Duy Tran endured while pursuing their dream of becoming parents. While the couple had three beautiful children, Nguyen experienced multiple miscarriages and tragically lost a daughter at 42 weeks.
Tran's desire to have more children, the proposal of bringing in a "sister wife" to accomplish that goal, and Nguyen's rivalry with Mary Cosby made for juicy drama leaving the audience feeling as if she were the perfect addition to the show and looking forward to what she'd bring in Season 3. Viewers would never find out the answer to that question, as Jennie Nguyen was abruptly fired in January 2022, after racially insensitive posts were discovered to have been previously posted on her Facebook account. Bravo took the unusual step of firing Nguyen immediately and issuing a statement on X promising to make "better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions" in the future. For her part, Nguyen took responsibility for the posts and apologized, insisting she meant no offense.
Jill Zarin, The Real Housewives of New York City
If there's one word that describes Jill Zarin's time on "The Real Housewives of New York" it's polarizing. Viewed as a fun fan favorite by some audience members and a nasty narcissist by others, Jill was a central figure for the show's first four seasons. The rise and fall of her friendship with Bethenny Frankel and her ongoing feud with Ramona Singer made for great television and had viewers, castmates, and fans choosing sides. After Frankel's Season 3 exit and a dramatic Season 4 reunion, Andy Cohen described the dynamic as "incredibly toxic for everyone involved" on "Watch What Happens Live" and explained that Bravo executives felt the show needed shaking up — OG housewife Zarin was given her walking papers.
In the years since her dismissal, Zarin has made several appearances on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" and starred in Season 2 of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip." Zarin has made no secret of her openness to returning to "The Real Housewives of New York" but given that Bravo has completely rebooted the show with a fresh, new cast her return seems unlikely.
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
As a Grammy-winning songwriter and lead singer of the successful '90s R&B girl group, Xscape, Kandi Burruss was already a star when she joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" in Season 2. Fans followed her journey as Burruss formed friendships, fought with her frenemies, found love with Todd Tucker, and built an empire. Few Housewives have successfully leveraged their time on the show in the way that Burruss has. From successful business ventures like Bedroom Kandi and Kandi Koated Cosmetics to opening successful restaurants such as Old Lady Gang and producing Tony-nominated plays like "The Piano Lesson," Burruss gave a masterclass on using the visibility that Housewives affords its cast members to market other projects.
Everything seemed to be coming up roses for the reality television star, which is why fans were taken aback when she announced she would not be returning for Season 16. Speaking to Variety, Burruss explained, "I decided I'm not coming back this year. It's been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I'm super excited about those things."
The entire cast of The Real Housewives of New York City
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and after a lackluster Season 13, which saw the show battling accusations of racism, toxicity, and a lack of cast chemistry, Bravo executives decided to completely reboot "The Real Housewives of New York City" with an all-new cast. Long-time mainstays Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan were not included in the new cast lineup. Newcomers Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams also lost their apples. The announcement and unprecedented move stunned viewers and cast members alike.
In the aftermath, Lesseps and Morgan starred in the irreverent, one-of-a-kind spin-off "Luann and Sonja: Welcome To Crappie Lake" which aired on Bravo and Peacock in July 2023. Lesseps, Morgan, and Singer were also cast on "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy" with former "RHONY" castmates Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, and Kristen Taekman. McSweeney wasn't part of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy" but appeared on "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Thailand." Williams has yet to be cast on another Bravo series, but has made several appearances on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."