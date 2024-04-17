The Most Shocking Departures In Real Housewives History

Whether they're flipping tables in New Jersey, flinging wine in Potomac, or faking friendships in Beverly Hills, the women of Bravo's hit reality television franchise "Real Housewives" never fail to enthrall and entertain viewers. The secret to Housewives' success is deceptively simple: Take a group of fabulously dressed and aspirationally wealthy female friends who live in a trendy, interesting city, liberally sprinkle in drama and conflict, and then stir the pot until the ratings boil over.

The execution of the formula hinges on the chemistry of the cast, and their ability to get fans invested in their friendships and rivalries. Over time, the audience forms strong opinions on and attachments to the women, choosing sides and picking favorites, so when one or more of the ladies is let go or opts to leave, fans who have grown devoted to them can be left devastated, especially if the exit was unexpected. Here we'll recount some of the most shocking departures in "Real Housewives" history.