5 Times Adriana Lima Went Makeup Free And Looked Stunning

Adriana Lima is one of the most iconic Victoria's Secret Angels ever and has undergone quite the stunning transformation over the years, but did you know she looks just as angelic even without a face full of makeup? Lima has made it clear on multiple occasions that she's a big fan of cosmetics, even to the point she likes to layer new makeup over old. "I wash my face, but I don't rub [mascara] off with makeup remover. Makeup girls know that's not enough to take off mascara," she explained to Bustle in 2017. "So, whatever is left over, I just apply more over top." Though we wouldn't exactly recommend this method (though she somehow makes it work), Lima's love of cosmetics mean she's not seen out and about barefaced all that often.

But, then again, we wouldn't expect anything less from the iconic face of Maybelline cosmetics. Though Lima may not be ditching her products all that regularly, she has gone au naturel a handful of times to prove once and for all that she's an absolutely natural beauty. As her makeup free photos prove, even though she has gorgeous, naturally glowing skin, Lima isn't afraid to get real and show that even the most famous models aren't necessarily runway ready at all times. Even so, when she's showing the world how tired she is after skipping time in the makeup chair, there's absolutely no doubting that Lima was born to strut the runway regardless.